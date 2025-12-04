Tara Reid's statement claiming that she was drugged in a Chicago hotel bar has been debunked by the police.

People revealed that the Rosemont Public Safety Department said on Wednesday, 3 December, that the surveillance video taken at the DoubleTree Chicago O'Hare Airport — Rosemont did not show any signs that the actress was drugged.

'While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,' the police stated. 'We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do.'

No Criminal Act Committed

The police also mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing and they are still waiting for the release of hospital records. Yet they cannot verify at the moment if a hospital test has been conducted. Also, they cannot answer which type of chemical was tested in relation to the case.

'Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,' the statement added.

The police also mentioned that there is no criminal act committed based on their collected evidence, and they are not investigating a particular person of interest.

'While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended. If you ever believe you have been drugged or feel unsafe, please reach out to local authorities,' the police said.

Reid's Claims

The 'American Pie' star claimed that she was drugged at a hotel bar in late November.

TMZ obtained a video showing Reid riding a stretcher while the paramedics rushed her to a local hospital.

The actress told the publication that she checked into her room at the Rosemont hotel, then went to its bar downstairs to smoke and get a drink. She also said that she encountered several YouTubers in the hotel lobby as she stepped out to smoke, and one of them went with her.

She also recalled that when she went back to the bar for her glass of wine, her drink was already covered with a napkin, which she had not placed. She removed the napkin and consumed the wine.

Then the next thing she remembered, she was already in the hospital.

The 50-year-old actress has a history of substance abuse. In a 2011 report from Page Six, she made headlines a few months after stepping out of the Promises Treatment Center and partied hard with her friends in Mexico, where she allegedly lost a tooth due to excessive partying.

Reid's Reaction to the Police Statement

In a report from USA Today, the actress reaffirmed her claim about being drugged, saying that she felt helpless because of it.

'This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health,' Reid stated. 'I cannot sleep over this, it's a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me.'

The Rosemont police is expected to release more details about Reid's case as soon as they gather all the evidence connected to the incident.