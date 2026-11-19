Jennifer Lopez is reportedly preparing to revisit her marriage to Ben Affleck through new music, with an insider claiming she could take subtle swipes at her former husband.

The singer, who officially got divorced in February 2025, is said to be embracing a newfound sense of freedom.

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez has been recording upbeat dance tracks celebrating her life after the breakdown of their marriage.

An unnamed insider quoted by the outlet said the songs would contain pointed references to Affleck without mentioning him directly.

Jennifer Lopez's 'Dud Husband' Remarks Could Find Their Way Into New Music

Lopez is returning to making music, and the report claims she's 'ready to let rip' at her ex. Her upcoming songs could reportedly portray the actor as a 'dud husband' and reflect how their relationship affected her.

'The theme of most of the music will be how she is so happy now because she feels a sense of freedom after finalising her divorce from Ben, which is an obvious dig,' the insider claimed.

The source said Lopez's team was anticipating songs containing subtle jabs at the actor. They reportedly expect catchy, upbeat dance tracks rather than openly hostile attacks.

The tipster added that the Batman star will not be named in her songs, but 'there will be tons of hints about how he was a dud husband.' Her tracks will also reportedly drop clues about their 'unhealthy' relationship.

Lopez recently offered a glimpse into her current outlook during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Discussing her personal circumstances and the experience of becoming an empty nester, she described the present period as a particularly healthy chapter.

She reportedly had more time in the recording studio. Lopez also shared that she had already written approximately 20 songs but was only halfway through the creative process.

Her remarks have fuelled speculation about whether her experiences with Affleck could influence her next musical chapter. Lopez did not identify her former husband as the subject of the songs.

The Daily Mail's source also claimed that vocal coach Stevie Mackey had encouraged Lopez to return to music. The singer reportedly has a recording room at her Hidden Hills mansion and maintains connections with producers David Guetta and Fat Joe.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

Lopez and Affleck's history stretches back more than two decades. They met in 2002 while filming the romantic comedy Gigli and became engaged later that year. Their relationship attracted enormous attention, earning them the nickname 'Bennifer'.

However, their planned September 2003 wedding was postponed just days before the big day. Months later, in January 2004, they announced their separation.

For years, their relationship appeared to belong to the past. That changed in 2021, when they were spotted together in Montana, following Lopez's separation from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Their reconciliation quickly gathered momentum. Affleck proposed again, and the couple married in two ceremonies during the summer of 2022, first in Las Vegas in July and then at a larger celebration in Georgia in August.

The second chance, however, did not produce the lasting marriage either had seemingly hoped for. Reports of difficulties emerged in 2024, and Lopez filed for divorce on 20 August that year, listing 26 April 2024 as their date of separation.

Their divorce settlement was approved in January 2025, with the marriage officially ending on 21 February.

According to the Daily Mail's insider, Lopez initially avoided publicly criticising Affleck because of their blended family. The former couple had five children between them from previous relationships, and the source claimed she wanted to protect the family relationships.

Now, with more time having passed, the singer is reportedly becoming more willing to express her feelings through music. Whether Affleck recognises himself in the lyrics is another matter.