Taylor Swift's 'zero for eight' remark about her Song of the Year record prompted criticism after the 2027 Grammy nominations were announced on Monday, 16 November. Swift introduced two major categories during the Recording Academy's online presentation and was nominated in both.

The presentation also featured artists including Olivia Dean and Pharrell Williams. Swift congratulated nominees before referring to her record in two categories: she has won Album of the Year four times, but has yet to win Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Remark Divides Viewers

'One of them I've had a lot of luck in. The other one I'm zero for eight,' Swift said before introducing the categories.

She was referring to her four Album of the Year victories and eight unsuccessful Song of the Year nominations. Swift has won 14 Grammys overall. Her latest Song of the Year nomination, announced during the presentation, is her ninth in the category.

The remark drew criticism on Threads and Reddit. Some users argued that mentioning her losing streak shifted attention from celebrating other artists, while others viewed it as a joke about a category she has never won.

On Reddit, one commenter complained about Swift's 'feel sorry for me' attitude despite her Grammy wins. Another pointed to her wealth. On Threads, a user describing themselves as a fan wrote: 'As a fan, her continuing this underdog narrative is exhausting.'

A different Threads user defended Swift, calling the criticism over a 'silly joke' misplaced. The comments showed contrasting reactions to the same introduction, with some interpreting it as self-pity and others as light-hearted.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Nominations Add to the Debate

The timing also drew comment. Swift's name appeared among the nominees in the categories she had just introduced, making the remark sound self-referential to some viewers.

She was speaking during an official nominations broadcast and did not challenge the Recording Academy's decision or interrupt another artist's speech. The presentation announced nominations across multiple categories, with Swift among the artists named.

Her album, The Life of a Showgirl, received an Album of the Year nomination. It is her eighth nomination in the category, where she has won four times.

The album is nominated alongside releases by Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, RAYE, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley and Bruno Mars. The list places Swift among a group of established and newer recording artists, though the nominations alone do not indicate how voters will decide the award.

The Song of the Year nominees include 'I Knew It, I Knew You', Swift's contribution to Toy Story 5. The nomination brings her total in the category to nine and gives her another chance to win the award she mentioned.

Swift received five nominations altogether. They also include Record of the Year for 'The Fate of Ophelia', Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sabrina Carpenter, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Debate Also Focuses on the Album Nomination

The reaction was not limited to Swift's remark. In a Reddit discussion, one user objected to The Life of a Showgirl receiving an Album of the Year nomination. Other posts questioned the Recording Academy's choices.

Such comments reflect individual responses online and do not establish that the voting process was improper. The article provides no indication that the Recording Academy's procedures have been challenged.

The winners are due to be announced at the 69th Grammy Awards on 7 February 2027. The ceremony will determine whether Swift's latest nominations end her Song of the Year wait or add to her record of unsuccessful bids in the category.