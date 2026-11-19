JoJo Siwa has defended her place as a queer icon after being asked whether she still represents the LGBTQ+ community while dating a man. The singer addressed the subject on The Viall Files podcast with boyfriend Chris Hughes, insisting that being in a relationship with a man does not make her straight.

Her comments have reignited online debate, with some social media users dismissing her claim to the title. The exchange quickly became another flashpoint in debate about labels, visibility and belonging online.

Siwa Says She Is Still a Queer Icon

During the podcast, host Nick Viall asked Siwa whether she still considered herself an icon within the queer community. She replied that someone does not have to be gay to be a gay icon, pointing out that straight performers can also inspire LGBTQ+ audiences.

She then made her own identity clear. Siwa said she was in a relationship with a man but was 'not straight by any means'. Recalling seeing a pansexual flag at the E! News building, she said she recognised it as something that represented her.

The singer also argued that sexuality is not something a person can simply switch off. She said that people who assume she is no longer queer because she is dating a man misunderstand her identity.

Online Reaction Reopens the Debate

Her remarks prompted fresh reactions across social media. Some users rejected the idea that Siwa should continue to be described as a gay icon, with comments dismissing her connection to the community. Others defended her, arguing that dating a man does not erase a person's bisexual, pansexual or queer identity.

The debate has been condensed into blunt reactions, including posts suggesting the community no longer recognises her. However, online comments do not represent the entire LGBTQ+ community, which includes people with differing views about celebrity representation and identity.

Siwa's Relationship With Chris Hughes

Siwa and Hughes met while competing on the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Their closeness attracted attention during the programme, and they later confirmed their relationship after Siwa's previous relationship with Australian content creator Kath Ebbs ended.

The romance prompted criticism from some fans who had associated Siwa with lesbian representation. She has repeatedly said she does not identify as straight and has described herself as queer, while also discussing pansexuality and bisexuality.

In earlier interviews, Siwa said she felt pressured to use the lesbian label after coming out, explaining that her understanding of her sexuality had evolved. She has also spoken about receiving hostility from people within the LGBTQ+ community since beginning her relationship with Hughes.

Why the Gay Icon Label Matters

Siwa first became widely recognised as a queer public figure after coming out in 2021. She has spoken about the importance of visibility for young fans and previously described being called a gay icon as an honour.

The latest exchange highlights a wider conversation about bisexual and pansexual visibility. A person can be in a different-sex relationship without their sexual identity automatically changing, and queer identity is not defined solely by a partner's gender.

Siwa says she remains part of the community and intends to continue supporting LGBTQ+ people. Whether individual fans regard her as an icon is subjective, but her relationship status alone does not establish that she has abandoned her identity.