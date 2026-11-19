When moviegoers last saw Robert Downey Jr. in a Marvel film, he was portraying Tony Stark making the ultimate sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The fourth Avengers instalment provided a fitting swansong for the character, but, as Downey explained in a Doomsday promotional clip, something drew him back to the Marvel multiverse.

'I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it (Doomsday role) was first broached by Kevin (Feige, president of Marvel Studios)...I really just thought, how many surprises are left?'

As it turned out, Downey himself was the surprise. At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, RDJ emerged from a crowd of cloak-wearing figures to drop a bombshell: he was playing Victor Von Doom, AKA Dr Doom, in the fifth Avengers film.

Nearly two and a half years later, Marvel fans are still trying to decipher the mystery that was unveiled that summer night in San Diego. How can the actor who portrayed Iron Man have the same likeness as the magic-wielding, universe-hopping antagonist of Doomsday?

They will have to wait a few more weeks to find out, but for RDJ, switching from the beloved face of the franchise to its most imposing villain yet is no big deal. 'Any of these movies is only as good as its villain,' he said in the Marvel video. 'Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there's levels to the stakes here.'

Is the MCU Returning To Form?

The Avengers will be fighting to save reality as they know it, but for Marvel Studios and its parent company Disney, what's at stake next month is the MCU's momentum.

After Marvel's incredibly successful 2019, in which Endgame and two more MCU entries each grossed upwards of $1.1 billion (£836.3 million), the studio's 'Multiverse Saga' films have performed unevenly over the past seven years. A bloated slate of Marvel productions (both TV and film), the pandemic, and the 2023 writers' strike all contributed to less-than-blockbuster results for Feige's crew.

Now, the MCU appears to be on an upward trend. Last year's Fantastic Four: First Steps was a moderate commercial success, while this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominated the global box office with its $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) haul.

Downey's Future Beyond 'Doomsday'

Tom Holland, the star of the MCU's Spider-Man series, isn't confirmed to be in Doomsday. Whether Stark's protege Peter Parker is in the film or not, Downey recognizes that the collective star power of the Doomsday's ensemble cast is no less than formidable.

'It's such a long bench of talent. These people are people that I would do any movie with, eight days a week.'

That Downey quote leads to yet another question: After Doomsday and its 2027 sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, will RDJ continue to make MCU movies?

When Marvel reached its financial and creative crescendo with Endgame seven years ago, the consensus was that Downey would ride off into the sunset, leaving Tony Stark's legacy behind. Yet here he is, doing promotional work for an Avengers film in which he dons an entirely new mask. Perhaps, for the Academy Award-winning actor and Marvel Studios icon, there is no such thing as retirement.

'It's really hard to explain the love I have for this,' Downey added.