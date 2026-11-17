Raye leads nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nods, according to the reported figures, while some Taylor Swift fans have described her as 'robbed' despite her five nominations.

Swift's recognition follows the October 2025 release of The Life of a Showgirl. The album is nominated for album of the year, a category she has previously won four times, while its title track and 'Fate of Ophelia' also received nominations.

The response among Swift's supporters has been mixed. Some expressed frustration on X, while others welcomed the nominations she received and backed her song from Toy Story 5 to win song of the year.

Raye Leads the Grammy Nominations

Raye, whose songs include 'Where Is My Husband', has the highest reported total, followed by Rosalía with nine nominations. Their figures place them ahead of several artists who each received seven nods.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each secured seven nominations. Olivia Dean received six, putting all of those named performers ahead of Swift by total nominations.

The reported figures describe the overall nominations received by each artist. They do not provide a category breakdown for Raye or Rosalía, or identify the individual recordings behind their totals.

Swift's nominations are detailed more fully, covering her album, songs associated with it and a contribution to Toy Story 5. Her film song accounts for two of her five nominations, alongside the recognition attached to The Life of a Showgirl and its tracks.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Nominations Cover Album and Film Work

For Swift, the album of the year nomination offers another opportunity in a category where she already has four victories. 'Fate of Ophelia' is nominated for record of the year.

The title track of The Life of a Showgirl, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, received a nomination for best pop duo/group performance. The collaboration therefore joins the album and 'Fate of Ophelia' among Swift's nominated work.

Her other nominations concern 'I Knew It, I Knew You', the song she contributed to Toy Story 5. It is nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media.

Those nominations give the film song a prominent place in Swift's awards prospects alongside her album. Supporters backing it for song of the year have focused on a track separate from the title song featuring Carpenter.

The nominations also mean that the complaints about Swift's recognition concern a performer who remains in contention for several awards. Her five nods include both album of the year and song of the year.

Grammy Nominations Draw Contrasting Taylor Swift Fan Responses

Some fans described Swift as 'robbed' in posts on X, expressing frustration at the nominations despite her recognition for both The Life of a Showgirl and her film song.

The reactions cited do not establish how widely that view is held among Swift's supporters. Nor do they identify every category in which those complaining believed she should have received a nomination.

Other fans concentrated on the recognition she received rather than the perceived omissions. Some predicted that 'I Knew It, I Knew You' would win song of the year, expressing confidence in her chances despite the complaints elsewhere.

One supporter objecting to the nominations directed a more explicit response at the Grammys, writing that they 'played in her face f*** them.'