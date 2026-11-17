Ariana Grande has finally received her first Song of the Year nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards, prompting disbelief among fans who believe her previous hits deserved recognition. Despite more than a decade of pop success and three Grammy victories, the singer had never competed in the prestigious songwriting category.

Her nomination for 'hate that i made you love me' was announced on Monday, 16 November, alongside recognition for her album petal. The milestone has renewed questions about why earlier hits such as 'thank u, next' and '7 rings' failed to secure nominations.

Why Did Ariana Grande Wait So Long for Song of the Year?

According to the Recording Academy, Grande has accumulated 24 career Grammy nominations and three wins, including victories for Sweetener, 'Rain on Me' and 'Defying Gravity'. However, her previous success largely came through pop album and performance categories rather than songwriting recognition.

Unlike Record of the Year, which honours a recording's overall performance and production, Song of the Year recognises its composers. The Academy has not explained why Grande's earlier songs missed the category, and there is no verified evidence of deliberate exclusion.

Grammy nominees are selected through voting by Recording Academy members, meaning commercial success does not guarantee recognition. Consequently, even Grande's biggest chart hits could miss the songwriting category despite their popularity.

'Crying!': Ariana Grande Reacts to Grammy Milestone

Following the announcement, Grande shared an emotional Instagram statement celebrating the recognition of petal and 'hate that i made you love me'. 'i am so overwhelmed, it is hard to find words at the moment,' she wrote, thanking the Grammys for acknowledging her work.

She also expressed gratitude towards longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, praising their support for her development as a songwriter and producer. Grande described the recognition as an unexpected honour that made an already meaningful creative experience even more special.

'What Do You Mean FIRST?': Fans Question Previous Snubs

Grande's first Song of the Year nomination surprised fans who believed she should have entered the category years earlier. Reacting to Pop Base's announcement, X user @grandekordei wrote: 'even this sentence don't sound right like wtf do you mean FIRST!'

even this sentence don’t sound right like wtf do you mean FIRST! https://t.co/j4Bwa6ZKqj — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) November 16, 2026

Another user, @notpopbase, questioned how Grande could have spent her career dominating pop music without receiving a songwriting nomination. Meanwhile, @fermidnights celebrated petal entering Best Pop Vocal Album, expressing disbelief that the Grammys had recognised the project.

this is insane… ariana has been running pop for over a decade and this is her FIRST nomination in this category? https://t.co/ccQraful9b — poppy 🦋 (@notpopbase) November 16, 2026

How Many Grammy Nominations Did Ariana Grande Receive in 2027?

Grande received nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for 'hate that i made you love me', alongside Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Immersive Audio Album for petal. Her duet 'For Good' with Cynthia Erivo also earned Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance recognition.

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack received a separate nomination, bringing the number of associated categories to six. Grande will discover whether her long-awaited songwriting recognition becomes a victory when the 69th Grammy Awards take place on 7 February 2027.