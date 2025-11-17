Taylor Swift is set to return to London this week to film a major music video for her track Elizabeth Taylor, according to production sources and insider reports shared with The Sun.

The project is described as one of Swift's most ambitious visual shoots of the year, with plans to capture multiple locations across the capital. Insiders note that Swift is 'super excited to be back in London,' reflecting her well-documented affection for the city and its recurring presence throughout her music, storytelling and public appearances.

A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor's London Beginnings

The forthcoming video pays homage to Elizabeth Taylor, one of Britain's most celebrated actresses.

Born in Hampstead in 1932, before moving to Los Angeles as a child, Taylor's legacy spans classic Hollywood cinema, fashion, activism and reinvention — themes Swift explores lyrically in the track Elizabeth Taylor from her twelfth album.

A source quoted by The Sun said: 'Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon, and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital. She has always written about her love for London, and the video will capture different locations around the city.'

The production reportedly mirrors elements of Taylor's early London years, blending historical details with Swift's modern pop aesthetics.

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift is slated to film a music video for “Elizabeth Taylor” in the UK next week.



The shoot would signal the second visual — and likely the second single — from “The Life of a Showgirl.“ pic.twitter.com/sfHAjNZ7XS — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) November 15, 2025

The Album Behind the Creative Vision

Swift's twelfth studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, was released earlier this year and has already generated significant buzz. The track Elizabeth Taylor is one of its standout songs, drawing attention for its lyrical nods to glamour, resilience and reinvention.

The London shoot is intended to reinforce these themes visually, presenting the city as both backdrop and character in the narrative. Swift's creative team is said to be working on a 'glamorous' production that reflects Taylor's legacy while showcasing Swift's own evolution as an artist.

Tight Security and a 'Top-Secret' Production

The production is operating under strict confidentiality.

Filming locations remain undisclosed, although industry insiders believe a mix of Hampstead, central London landmarks and heritage sites may be used.

Swift's production teams are known for high-budget, carefully choreographed shoots, and this project is reportedly no exception. Security measures have been tightened, schedules are being kept confidential, and crew members have been instructed to avoid leaks — all hallmarks of Swift's major video launches.

Fan Anticipation and Industry Buzz

Swift's presence in London has sparked widespread excitement among her devoted fan base, known as Swifties. Social media platforms are flooded with speculation, with many eager to catch a glimpse of the production. The combination of Swift's global stardom and Elizabeth Taylor's enduring legacy has created a unique cultural moment.

Industry insiders believe the video could become one of Swift's most significant visual projects to date, blending historical homage with modern pop spectacle. The secrecy surrounding the shoot has only heightened anticipation, ensuring that any public sightings will generate viral attention.

Taylor Swift's reported London shoot for her Elizabeth Taylor music video represents a fusion of past and present, serving as a tribute to one of Britain's most significant film icons and a showcase of Swift's ongoing artistic evolution.

At 35, Swift remains at the forefront of global pop culture, and her decision to film in London underscores both her personal connection to the city and her desire to honour Elizabeth Taylor's legacy.

With production details still under wraps, fans and industry observers alike will be watching closely as Swift transforms London into the stage for her latest creative vision.