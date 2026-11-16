Beyoncé has become the first artist in Grammy history to reach 100 nominations. Her nomination for Best R&B Solo Performance for 'Morning Dew (Donk)' on Monday, 16 November 2026, took her career total to the landmark figure.

The Recording Academy announced nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards during a special presentation at The Square in Times Square, New York. The event revealed contenders across 100 categories ahead of the February ceremony.

The milestone extends a record Beyoncé already held. The Recording Academy previously listed her with 99 nominations and 35 wins, making her the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history. She first passed her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist when she earned 11 nods for the 2025 ceremony, announced in November 2024. At the 2023 ceremony, she had already overtaken conductor Sir Georg Solti's record of 31 wins.

The Story Behind 'Morning Dew (Donk)'

The song was not a newly written track. It had circulated as a leaked demo for years before Beyoncé gave it an official release on 4 July 2026. The nomination comes months after fans finally got an official version of the song.

Beyoncé released it as part of a 60-day countdown to her birthday and the 20th anniversary of her second solo album, B'Day. The anniversary fell on 4 September, when an expanded deluxe edition of the 2006 album arrived with 'Morning Dew (Donk)' among its tracks.

According to the release announcement issued by her Parkwood Entertainment company, the song was written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and DIXSON, and produced by Beyoncé and Williams. Parkwood described it as the first new song offered by the singer in two years.

A remix featuring her husband, Jay-Z, followed in August. It introduced a more forceful hip-hop arrangement, incorporating a sample of Soulja Boy's 'Donk,' a sample of The Isley Brothers' 'Between the Sheets' and an interpolation of Sheck Wes' 'Mo Bamba.'

Beyoncé's 100th Nomination and the 2027 Grammys

'Morning Dew (Donk)' will compete against Kehlani's 'Out the Window,' Victoria Monét's 'Let Me,' Jill Scott's 'Pressha' and Tems' 'What You Need' in Best R&B Solo Performance. Kehlani was also among the artists who helped announce this year's nominees.

After her recent success in country music, the nomination returns Beyoncé to the R&B field. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miley Cyrus for 'II Most Wanted.'

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled for 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to ABC for the first time since 1972 and will also be available on Disney+ and Hulu, according to the Recording Academy.

Beyoncé has not confirmed whether she will attend or announced a release date for the third instalment of the project that began with Renaissance in 2022 and continued with Cowboy Carter in 2024.

Dolly Parton also received two posthumous nominations in Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' and 'Butterfly.' Parton died on 25 August 2026, aged 80. The nominations came less than three months after her death in Nashville.

If she wins in February, Beyoncé will take her career total to 36 Grammy wins and extend her lead over every other artist in the awards' history.