Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly sparked fresh dating speculation after being photographed together outside a restaurant in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, according to PEOPLE. Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

The outing followed weeks of reported meetings between the actress and musician. They first attracted dating speculation after being photographed together in New York City on 12 September. Since then, sources speaking to PEOPLE have described private dates and time spent at Kelly's recording studio.

Latest Sightings and Recent Reports

Johnson, 37, and MGK, 36, were seen smiling and laughing outside the restaurant. The musician, born Colson Baker and formerly known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, partly concealed his face beneath a hood and knitted hat.

mgk and Dakota Johnson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CewNtWJrmJ — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) November 4, 2026

Both wore black leather jackets, but their apparently coordinated clothing revealed little about their relationship. The photographs, published following Tuesday's outing, showed another public meeting rather than confirmation of a romance.

The latest appearance followed other sightings in Los Angeles during October. PEOPLE reported that the pair were photographed together on 15 October, while further reports described their growing familiarity away from public view.

On 28 October, a source close to Johnson told PEOPLE that she enjoyed spending time with MGK and had visited his studio while he worked. 'There's a lot of chemistry,' the source said, adding: 'For now, it makes her happy.'

A separate source close to the musician described them as being in the 'dating phase' in a PEOPLE report published on 19 October. The source claimed they 'aren't ready to go official yet', despite spending more time together.

Those descriptions suggest the possibility of a developing relationship, but they come from unnamed individuals. Neither Johnson nor MGK has publicly defined their connection, and an evening out does not establish its romantic nature.

Background and Timeline of the Rumours

Their association reportedly predates the September photographs. A source close to MGK told PEOPLE that Johnson and the musician had met before attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York on 3 July 2026.

According to that source, the pair grew closer at the wedding, began messaging regularly and subsequently spent more time together. The account has not been confirmed publicly by either celebrity.

Another October source said they shared a dry, dark sense of humour and had arranged private dates without photographers present. These details remain the source's description, rather than statements from Johnson or MGK themselves.

Johnson previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on and off from October 2017 until June 2025. The pair were reportedly engaged for years. She was subsequently linked to singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

On 19 August, PEOPLE reported, citing an unnamed source, that Johnson and Pillsbury had separated some time earlier. The exact timing of their breakup was not disclosed.

MGK previously had an on-and-off relationship with actress Megan Fox. They were engaged before separating and now co-parent their daughter, Saga Blade, according to PEOPLE.

For now, the Calabasas photographs add to the public sightings behind the dating rumours. Whether the relationship develops further remains a private matter for the two stars.