Taylor Swift's fans have rushed to her defence after a Vanity Fair profile revisited her childhood and early career, including a former guitar teacher's claim that her father handed out concert tickets to make her shows look packed.

The allegation, made by Ronnie Cremer in the magazine's 23 November feature, 'The Mastermind', has become one of the most talked-about details in the piece. It remains one man's recollection, however, rather than independently established evidence of how Swift built her early audience.

What the Former Guitar Teacher Claims

Cremer, who taught Swift guitar when she was a child, told Vanity Fair that her father, Scott Swift, gave tickets to business associates and urged them to cheer loudly, so that his daughter would appear to play to a full house every time.

It is not the first time Cremer has challenged Swift's account of her early years. The singer has long said she learned her first chords from a man who came to fix the family computer. In 2015, Cremer told the New York Daily News that, while he did fix computers, he was a local musician hired by the family to teach her guitar and help her record a demo.

The Family Money Behind Her Early Career

Vanity Fair described Scott Swift as a Merrill Lynch vice president who managed a portfolio worth approximately $270 million (£206 million). By 2006 he had reportedly invested £383,000 ($500,000) in Big Machine, the Nashville label that signed his daughter, and he is said to have made around £11.5 million ($15 million) when it was sold in 2019.

Swift's comfortable upbringing has been public knowledge for years. The figures add detail, but they do not show that her success was simply bought, and Cremer's account does not by itself prove the ticket giveaways happened as he describes.

Why Fans and Critics Have Turned on Vanity Fair

The piece, written by May Jeong and labelled as commentary, never names Swift. It refers to her as 'The Star' and says Jeong interviewed more than 100 people.

Variety critic Chris Willman questioned that figure, counting six on-the-record sources and five anonymous ones among those quoted. Fans have also asked why childhood anecdotes, such as a classmate's memory of Swift owning Ugg boots in three colours, were given such prominence.

How Swift Has Responded

Swift has not commented publicly. Vanity Fair said she declined to comment during its reporting.

A source told Page Six that the singer is unfazed by the article and does not believe old grievances define her, adding that she 'isn't going to lose sleep over any of this'.

A second source told the outlet that her husband, Travis Kelce, is firmly behind her. Both accounts come from unnamed sources rather than from Swift or Kelce themselves.

For now, Cremer's claim adds to questions about the support behind Swift's early rise. Without corroboration, though, it remains his memory of events, and Swift has chosen not to respond to it.