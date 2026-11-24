Taylor Swift's former classmate Arielle Peppers says she has received threats and hateful messages after recalling the singer's high-school Ugg boots in Vanity Fair's November 23 profile, insisting her comments were never intended as a personal attack.

Speaking to TMZ on November 24, Peppers described her remarks as 'a straightforward childhood memory' about school and what different families could afford. 'It wasn't intended as an attack on anyone,' she said, adding that she wished Swift 'continued success'.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the threats against Peppers.

Arielle Peppers Says Taylor Swift Comments Were Not an Attack

Peppers' recollection has become part of a wider debate about Swift's upbringing, school friendships and public image. The profile, titled The Mastermind, examines the Grammy winner's public image, school experiences and alleged treatment of people in her personal and professional circles, drawing on their recollections.

Peppers told TMZ that what she told the reporter during the interview was simply a childhood memory reflecting 'what was affordable for different families at the time.' She clarified that she had no intentions of taking a swipe at the billionaire pop superstar as she was focused on her own family and career.

'I'm focused on my own life, raising my twin daughters, working, and pursuing my own musical goals as A. Star,' she explained.

Peppers, however, reportedly received hostile messages following the publication of Vanity Fair's profile. Despite the hate, she decided not to exacerbate the situation.

'We're not gonna spread the hate or give it light. We're going to move forward with positivity and love,' she continued.

Peppers did not retract her recollection or accuse Swift of wrongdoing. She framed it as a comment about money and differences between households, rather than an attempt to embarrass a former schoolmate.

There is no supplied material containing a police statement or indication that an official investigation has been opened. So, the alleged threats remain Peppers' account of what followed the article.

What Taylor Swift's Classmates Told Vanity Fair

The detail was specific. Peppers, who was a year behind Swift and sat on the other side of Chanice Skinner in music teacher Sharon Luyben's class, recalled seeing the future star wear brown, black and blue Ugg boots. She remembered asking her mother for a pair, only to be told that one pair would cost half her single mother's pay.

Peppers also recalled Swift being teased on one occasion at a school talent show, when she performed a song about a boy she liked, identified in the profile as Corey. Swift brought her own sound system, her mother helped set it up, and she won the competition.

Other former classmates offered a different picture of Swift's school years. Chanice Skinner, who attended Sharon Luyben's music class with Swift and sat next to her, remembered the singer as part of the 'popular crowd' surrounded by preppy students who wore Ralph Lauren shirts with their collars turned up.

'If you weren't part of her friend group,' Skinner said, 'you didn't exist to her.'

Luyben, the music teacher, also disputed Swift's recollection that friends moved away from her lunch table. 'That wasn't true. We had assigned seating in junior high,' she said. Vanity Fair noted that another former classmate remembered assigned seating, while a second was unsure.

Vanity Fair's May Jeong interviewed more than 100 people for 'The Mastermind', including classmates, teachers and people connected to Swift's career. Many sources spoke anonymously, while Peppers, Luyben and Skinner were among those quoted by name.

Swift was sent questions during the magazine's reporting process but declined to comment, Vanity Fair reported.