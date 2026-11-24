Evie Magazine co-founder and editor-in-chief Brittany Hugoboom has defended Taylor Swift on X after a Vanity Fair article published on Monday, 23 November, featured a former classmate's allegations about the singer's behaviour during her school years in Pennsylvania.

The article, titled 'The Mastermind' and written by journalist May Jeong, examines Swift's rise to international fame and her public image. Jeong spoke to more than 100 sources while reporting the piece, including former classmates and people familiar with the music industry.

Among those interviewed was Chanice Skinner, who questioned Swift's previous accounts of experiencing bullying at school. Hugoboom responded by sharing her own experience with the singer and questioning the relevance of childhood grievances to assessments of her character as an adult.

Magazine Founder Defends Taylor Swift Over Childhood Claims

Responding to an excerpt from the article shared by Vanity Fair on X, Hugoboom said she had spent several hours with Swift during the making of one of her music videos.

She described the Grammy-winning singer as 'probably the nicest celebrity I've ever interacted with' and questioned the value of criticising an adult over an alleged negative experience dating back to seventh grade.

Skinner, who attended Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania, recalled Swift being among the more popular pupils. She also recalled watching a 2010 Target advertisement in which the singer discussed her experiences of bullying.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Skinner alleged that Swift had herself participated in bullying. Her account represents a personal recollection, and the underlying allegations have not been independently verified.

Vanity Fair said it had submitted multiple questions to the subject of its article during the reporting process but that she declined to comment.

Swift has previously spoken publicly about experiencing social exclusion as a child. In a 2008 interview with Philadelphia Magazine, she recalled former friends abandoning her during middle school and speaking negatively about her behind her back.

She discussed similar experiences in a 2009 interview with Teen Vogue, describing how friendships deteriorated because other girls did not consider her sufficiently attractive or popular.

Those interviews took place during the early years of Swift's recording career, when her songwriting frequently drew on personal experiences and adolescent relationships.

Taylor Swift Profile Draws Criticism on Social Media

Jeong's article takes an unconventional approach to celebrity reporting. Rather than identifying Swift by name, the writer refers to her as 'The Star', incorporating recognisable details about her childhood, recording career and rise to fame.

The piece, categorised as commentary by Vanity Fair, includes testimony from named interviewees alongside accounts from sources whose identities were withheld.

Its publication prompted criticism on social media, particularly over the inclusion of anecdotes about Swift's childhood and family circumstances.

Entertainment publication TheWrap reported that several X users questioned the significance of an anecdote concerning the number of pairs of Ugg boots Swift reportedly owned during her school years. Some readers also criticised the article's broader editorial approach.

Hugoboom's response focused instead on her personal encounter with Swift years after the school experiences described by Skinner. The magazine founder did not claim to have witnessed the events in question or offer evidence contradicting the former classmate's specific allegations.