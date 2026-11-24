Christie Miller, the influencer who documented her life with breast cancer, has died aged 60. She announced her death in a pre-recorded video shared with her followers on Instagram on 23 November 2026.

'If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead,' Miller said. As she spoke of a reunion with her late husband, Mark, the video cut to photographs of the couple and Peaches & Herb's 'Reunited' began to play.

A Day at the Beach With Her Dog

In an account marking a year since her diagnosis, Miller recalled finding a lump while she was in the shower. She wrote that she received the results on 20 June 2022. The results confirmed that she had HER2-positive breast cancer, which she later revealed had progressed to stage four.

Miller also recalled the day she received her cancer diagnosis. After returning from a walk along the beach, she found a voicemail from the hospital confirming that her results were available. She told Mark they needed to attend an appointment at 1pm. A year later, in 2024, she spoke about living with stage four cancer on the podcast HEAL with Kelly.

In a video shared on 15 November, Miller spoke from the beach as her dog splashed in the water behind her. 'I didn't think I'd be able to do this again,' she said, according to Us Weekly. She told viewers it might be her last visit, then said she was going to enjoy the moment.

In another clip, Miller lay on the sofa with a root beer float. She had been picking out childhood favourites she wanted to taste again, Us Weekly reported.

'If You Are Missing Me, Please Be Sad'

Mark died of pancreatic cancer in June 2025, according to People. After the photographs of the couple, Miller spoke about her belief that she would see her loved ones again. 'I have crossed the veil,' she said in the recording. She spoke of being with her father and other loved ones, and said she felt 'absolute bliss'.

Miller also addressed the people she was leaving behind. She spoke to the friends who had known her for years and to those whose time with her had amounted to a single chance meeting. 'So if you are missing me, please be sad,' she said. She wanted them to remember those meetings with happiness, too.

The caption accompanying the video thanked followers for their messages of support. It said Miller had died peacefully on the morning of 23 November, 'absolutely surrounded by love'.