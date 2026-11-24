Blake Lively has been drawn into speculation surrounding Vanity Fair's explosive Taylor Swift profile after podcaster Dana Bowling suggested the actress could be the unnamed former friend who provided critical accounts of the singer. Bowling believes the description of the mysterious 'Person Familiar' bears similarities to Lively and her reported falling-out with Swift.

The speculation follows Vanity Fair's 23 November publication of 'What If We Told You She's a Mastermind? A Tale of Pop Stardom'. Written by May Jeong, the lengthy profile examines Swift's career, relationships and public image without naming her directly, instead referring to her as 'The Star' and 'The Mastermind'. The article draws on interviews with more than 100 people, including former associates, industry figures and anonymous sources.

Why Blake Lively Is Being Linked to Taylor Swift's Vanity Fair Exposé

Bowling discussed the possibility in an Instagram video, questioning whether Lively was among those who spoke to Vanity Fair about Swift. She pointed towards a source identified as the 'Person Familiar', whose account describes someone who was once particularly close to the singer before their relationship deteriorated.

'In my opinion, is it Blake Lively? I think so,' Bowling said.

She highlighted a passage in which the unnamed individual allegedly described Swift's approach to disagreements with friends.

'Nobody is beyond reproach with her,' the person reportedly said. The source added: 'If you don't see it her way, she comes after you.'

Bowling connected those allegations to Lively's reported estrangement from Swift. She pointed out that the actress's private text exchanges with the singer became public during her legal dispute involving It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The podcaster also noted that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were reportedly absent from Swift's July 2026 wedding to Travis Kelce. Bowling questioned why the actress was not explicitly identified in the profile, despite what she considered similarities between the unnamed source's circumstances and Lively's own reported friendship breakdown.

However, Bowling offered no evidence establishing that the actress contributed to the article.

Neither Lively nor her representatives have publicly confirmed the allegation. There is also no independent confirmation identifying the 'Person Familiar' as the actress.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship Before Their Reported Fallout

The speculation carries particular interest because Swift and Lively once appeared to share a remarkably close friendship.

The pair first attracted attention in 2015 after Lively jokingly referenced Swift's Bad Blood music video in an Instagram post. Swift subsequently connected with the actress, and they spent time together in Australia in December that year while the singer was on her 1989 tour.

Their relationship extended beyond celebrity appearances. Lively and Reynolds attended Swift's parties, while their daughter James provided the opening voice on the singer's song Gorgeous. Swift also incorporated the names James, Inez and Betty into her Folklore songwriting.

Swift even described Lively as her 'beautiful, brilliant friend' during her 2022 American Music Awards acceptance speech.

However, their relationship reportedly became strained following Lively's legal battle with Baldoni. Swift was drawn into the dispute after being mentioned in court documents and subsequently receiving a subpoena from Baldoni's legal team.

By May 2025, a source told People that the friendship had 'halted', while another insider said the pair were taking some space. In August that year, further reporting indicated that they were no longer speaking.

The distance became more apparent at Swift and Kelce's 3 July 2026 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lively and Reynolds were not among the reported guests, despite their longstanding connection to the singer.

Whether Lively was the person behind the Vanity Fair allegations remains unanswered. For now, Bowling's theory is speculation, not an established account of who spoke to the magazine.