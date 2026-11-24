Gabriel Iglesias' recent comedy show turned into a frightening ordeal after the comedian reportedly fell ill onstage and asked for oxygen before being escorted away in front of a concerned audience in North Carolina.

The dramatic incident unfolded during the comedian's The 1976 Tour at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on 22 November. Iglesias was nearing the end of his one-hour set when he abruptly fell silent and bent forward over a stool for several seconds. The moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

A separate clip shows the 50-year-old comedian receiving a breathing treatment backstage with security personnel nearby.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, had fans WORRIED after suddenly COLLAPSING on stage during his show, forcing him to end the performance early as he was taken off stage 😳🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOggU1YGhm — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 23, 2026

Before the incident, Iglesias had told the audience that he was feeling unwell. A source who spoke to TMZ said the comedian had been sick for about a week but did not want to cancel his shows and disappoint his fans.

The incident came a day after Iglesias performed at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. He appeared to have no difficulty completing that show.

'Everyone Was Quite Worried'

Iglesias is known for his animated storytelling style which combines personal anecdotes with character voices, impressions and sound effects. Rather than relying solely on punchlines, the comedian often brings his stories to life through expressive vocal performances and an energetic stage presence.

This lively approach has long been a defining feature of his comedy shows, making the unexpected interruption in Raleigh all the more concerning for those watching.

One audience member told TMZ that Iglesias appeared very unwell during the performance and began sweating 'profusely.' They added: 'Everyone was quite worried.'

'We're told Martin rushed out with security and walked Gabriel slowly off the stage.'

Iglesias was not hospitalised following the incident, according to reports. His representative later confirmed that the comedian was doing much better by the following day and planned to take some time to rest and recuperate.

His next scheduled performance is on 28 November at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. This gives the comedian several days to regain his strength and prepare for the show.

Fans Sent Their Well Wishes

As soon as the video circulated online, fans flooded social media with messages wishing Iglesias a speedy recovery and expressing relief that he was doing better.

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One fan said their nephews had witnessed the incident firsthand and described the experience as 'scary.' Others urged Iglesias to prioritise his health and take care of himself, noting that his comedy brings much-needed laughter to so many people.

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Beyond stand-up comedy, Iglesias has built a successful career in television, film and voice acting. Often nicknamed 'Fluffy,' the comedian is known for his self-deprecating humour and relatable stories about family, relationships and everyday life. He has also starred in several comedy specials and appeared in films such as Magic Mike and Coco.

His latest project is another Netflix stand-up special titled Lone Star Fluffy, which is set to premiere globally on 24 December 2026. The hour-long production was filmed at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas, and marks his fifth comedy special for the streaming platform and 10th overall.