Christian Cousins' twin brother, Joseph 'Joey' Cousins, reportedly contacted police after being unable to reach the former child actor for several days before he was found dead at his California home, according to a new report.

Nine.com.au identified Joey as the family member who requested a welfare check on Christian, who was 43 when he died. The Australian publication reported the development on 24 November, adding a new detail to the circumstances surrounding the actor's death.

Police found Christian dead at his residence in Irvine, California, on 20 October. His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, shared an Instagram tribute to him on 22 October, two days after he was found dead.

Twin Brother Joey Reportedly Requested Welfare Check

The latest report follows earlier coverage of the police response to Christian's home. On 13 November, TMZ reported that an Irvine Police Department spokesperson confirmed officers arrived at the property at 12.01pm on 20 October after receiving a family request for a welfare check.

The police information cited by TMZ did not identify the family member who contacted authorities.

The Daily Beast subsequently reported on 23 November that it remained unclear whether Joey or Roeser had made the call. Nine.com.au later identified Joey as the person who reportedly requested assistance after being unable to reach his twin brother.

The identification remains attributed to Nine.com.au. It has not been independently confirmed through the police information cited in the earlier reports.

TMZ also reported that officers found no suspicious circumstances at the scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner took custody of Christian's body as the investigation continued.

Coroner's Investigation Into Actor's Death Remains Pending

While further details about the welfare check have emerged, Christian's official cause of death has not been publicly established.

Page Six reported on 23 November that toxicology testing was pending. The publication quoted a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Coroner's Division as saying: 'This case is pending investigation, to include toxicology testing.'

The statement indicates that the investigation had not been completed at the time of the report.

In his 22 October Instagram tribute, Roeser disclosed that Christian had been 'very sick with liver disease'. He also expressed hope that his brother was now free from the pain he had experienced.

However, Roeser's personal account does not establish liver disease as the official cause of death.

Half-Brother Jonas Roeser Pays Tribute to Christian

Roeser shared several personal memories in his tribute, describing Christian as someone full of 'passion and energy', with 'big stories and even bigger dreams'.

He explained that Christian and Joey were his brothers through their biological father. While the twins grew up in California, Roeser lived in Washington and did not get to know them until he was in college.

Despite the distance, Roeser recalled watching his brothers on television before they became part of his life. He specifically mentioned their appearances in Knots Landing and Kindergarten Cop.

Christian Cousins' Acting Career and 'Kindergarten Cop' Role

Christian and Joey shared the role of Dominic Palmieri in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as police detective John Kimble.

The film followed Kimble as he went undercover as a kindergarten teacher while investigating a criminal suspect. The twins appeared as Dominic, one of the children in the classroom.

The brothers also portrayed Bobby Gibson Ewing in the television drama Knots Landing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Christian's other acting credits included Critters 3, Intruders and Twin Sitters.

Christian eventually stepped away from acting and pursued a career in the furniture business, the newspaper reported.

Nine.com.au also reported that Richard Tyson, who portrayed antagonist Cullen Crisp in Kindergarten Cop, paid tribute to Christian following news of his death. Tyson expressed condolences to Joey and the rest of the family.

The latest report adds a further detail to the account of Christian's final days, identifying Joey as the person who reportedly sought a welfare check. Nevertheless, the caller's identity has not been officially confirmed by police, and the actor's cause of death remains undetermined pending the coroner's investigation.