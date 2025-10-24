Taylor Swift is reportedly developing a new film inspired by her romance with fiancé Travis Kelce. The project, insiders say, will offer a modern take on Romeo & Juliet. Sources tell RadarOnline.com it is 'the most self-referential project of her career yet'.

The 35-year-old pop star has begun working on a screenplay that draws heavily from her relationship with the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Industry insiders report she is writing it herself and keeping most details secret. Her recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, already reflected her love story, but sources suggest the movie will explore it further.

A source close to Swift said, 'Taylor never switches off creatively – she's constantly dreaming up new ideas. Her relationship with Travis has fuelled a lot of her recent work, but what fans have seen so far is only a fraction of it. Not many people realise she's been quietly writing short stories and screenplays, and one of them is inspired by their relationship'.

The insider added that 'Taylor's talked about using Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet as her creative guide. The script will take plenty of cues from her relationship with Travis — it won't be a biopic, but her real life will definitely shape it. It's the egotistical project to end all egotistical projects, and critics will call her out on that, saying it is as self-obsessed as her famous break-up songs about her exes'.

It has never been a secret to Swifties, as her fans would like to call themselves, that her songs are inspired by her personal experiences and relationships. So, the film being inspired by her love story with Kelce won't come as a surprise.

With her recent work, fans have already noticed her music reflects her current romance. On 'Wi$h Li$t', Swift sings about settling down and having 'a couple of kids', while 'Wood' references Kelce in suggestive terms.

Promoting the album on The Tonight Show, she admitted to Jimmy Fallon she got 'carried away' writing the raunchy track, explaining that it began 'in a very innocent place'.

Taylor Swift Keeps Upcoming Movie Project Under Wraps

Sources say Swift is maintaining strict secrecy around the film until it is ready for production. 'Until it's complete and ready for production, she's keeping everything strictly confidential', an insider confirmed.

A source revealed that Swift, being meticulous in nature, has always been 'guarded with her creative work'.

'This project has an added layer of secrecy because it's unfamiliar territory for her. She's meticulous by nature – writing songs comes instinctively to her, but screenwriting is a whole new craft', the source adds. 'She wants it to be flawless before she shares it. Once she's satisfied, she'll dive in fully, and she's already considering taking a role herself.'

Swift has acted before, appearing in CSI, Valentine's Day, and Cats. So, she is speculated to have a key role in her upcoming project.

'She's a born performer, so it's only natural she'd give herself a key role', the source said. 'Whether Travis joins her on screen is still uncertain — they both know the risks of mixing work and personal life. But Taylor doesn't do things halfway.'

Keeping Her Wedding Plans Confidential

Swift recently became engaged to Kelce, who proposed in August. The singer praised the proposal, saying her fiancé went 'all out' and deserved a '10 out of 10'.

Asked about the wedding plans on The Graham Norton Show, she remained coy, telling Norton, 'Oh, you'll know'.

Despite public curiosity, both the film and the wedding remain closely guarded. Swift appears determined to balance her private life while pursuing ambitious creative goals. The project promises insight into her personal world, yet fans will have to wait for official announcements before more details emerge.