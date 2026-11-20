Tiger Woods is reportedly considering marrying Vanessa Trump, 16 years after his divorce from Elin Nordegren, according to a report published on Friday, 20 November 2026. An unnamed source claimed the golfer wants to marry again but remains hesitant because of his first marriage.

The speculation follows a difficult year for the couple, marked by Woods' arrest in Florida and Vanessa's breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. She announced in October that she was cancer-free.

However, another source recently offered a different assessment, suggesting that marriage is not an immediate priority for the couple.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Weighs Vanessa Trump Proposal After Divorce

According to RadarOnline's report, Woods is considering taking his relationship with Vanessa to the next level.

An unnamed insider claimed his divorce from Elin Nordegren continues to influence his willingness to propose.

'He's a man in love, but he's also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage,' the source said.

The insider suggested Woods was worried about repeating the mistakes that contributed to the breakdown of his previous marriage.

Woods married Nordegren, a former Swedish model, in 2004. Their divorce was finalised in August 2010 following revelations about his extramarital affairs.

The former couple have two children, Sam and Charlie.

Vanessa, meanwhile, has five children with Donald Trump Jr., whom she divorced in 2018.

Woods and Vanessa publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025 after reportedly dating privately for several months.

RadarOnline previously reported that Vanessa wanted an engagement but had since become less insistent. Its latest report suggested Woods was considering marriage more seriously, although no proposal date was disclosed.

However, a report published by People on 17 November offered a different account of the couple's plans.

'They are serious, but there is no serious marriage proposal out there now,' an unnamed source told the publication.

The source said the couple were happy together but maintained separate lives and were taking their relationship slowly.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly confirmed plans to become engaged.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Face Marriage Questions After Difficult Year

Their relationship has attracted additional attention following Woods' legal troubles and Vanessa's health announcement.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover collision in Florida on 27 March 2026.

On 2 September, he entered no-contest pleas to reduced driving offences. The agreement resolved the more serious DUI charge and resulted in two five-year driving licence suspensions, which the court ordered to run concurrently.

Vanessa accompanied Woods to the September hearing, where the couple were photographed leaving the courthouse together.

Woods also received treatment abroad following his arrest. People reported that Vanessa supported him during a six-week stay.

Vanessa publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in May. On 23 October, she announced that her latest test results were clear and that she was cancer-free.

Sources cited by People said the couple had supported each other while managing their separate family responsibilities.

Those commitments were evident on 6 November, when Woods attended son Charlie's college commitment ceremony alongside Nordegren. Vanessa did not attend, with a source attributing her absence to responsibilities involving her own children.

The reports leave Woods' marriage intentions uncertain. RadarOnline's unnamed source suggested he was considering a proposal, but People reported that no serious proposal was imminent.