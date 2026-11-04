Convicted murderer Jacob Allen Morley was captured in Missouri on Tuesday, 3 November, nine days after escaping a Tennessee prison. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) issued its first reported public warning more than seven hours after confirming he was missing.

The alert appeared at 6.39am on 26 October, following the department's approximately 11.30pm confirmation the previous night. Police received earlier notifications, although accounts of the prison's internal response differ.

The Jacob Morley prison escape has raised questions about the prison's security procedures and its response to his disappearance.

Morley, 28, was serving a life sentence at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville for the murder of colleague Cody Birchfield.

Prison officials said a subsequent review of security footage showed him breaching the perimeter fence while wearing his prison uniform. Authorities have not publicly established the exact time he crossed the fence.

When Did Prison Officials Discover Jacob Morley Was Missing

An investigative timeline places the first apparent warning sign at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday, 25 October. During a routine inmate count, an officer reportedly discovered that the window of Morley's cell door was covered.

Rather than removing the obstruction, the officer asked how many inmates were inside. Another inmate reportedly answered that two were present, although Morley was already absent from the cell.

A second officer conducting a verification check reportedly noticed Morley's absence at approximately 10pm. This account, reported by WBBJ, places the initial discovery earlier than TDOC's official timeline.

In its 26 October statement, TDOC said staff confirmed Morley was unaccounted for at approximately 11.30pm and immediately began an emergency count and search.

A separate investigative timeline placed an emergency count at 11.47pm and another at 12.25am. Investigators believed Morley had already left the grounds by the earlier count.

The accounts therefore describe potentially different stages of the response, although the precise sequence has not been independently established.

Prison staff reportedly notified an internal investigator at approximately 2.20am. Damaged perimeter fencing was discovered between 3.30am and 4am, according to the investigative timeline.

Why Did the Public Wait Seven Hours for a Warning

The delay in issuing a public warning became a central concern as further details emerged about when outside agencies were contacted.

An investigation by NewsChannel 5 identified TDOC's first reported public alert as an X post at 6.39am on Monday, 26 October. That was seven hours and nine minutes after the department's approximate 11.30pm confirmation that Morley was missing.

However, police had received earlier information.

Tiptonville Police Chief Joe England said his department was first notified of a potentially missing inmate at approximately 4.40am. Responding officers reported confirmation of the escape to colleagues at about 5.14am, while prison officials formally notified Lake County Central Dispatch at approximately 6.20am.

Other investigative accounts placed notifications to state authorities and prosecutors at around 5.30am. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation separately said it received notification shortly before 6am.

The varying times refer to different agencies and stages of notification, rather than a single alert sent simultaneously.

TDOC said employees continued searching the prison grounds for more than five and a half hours before determining that Morley had escaped. The department confirmed that its institutional escape plan was not activated until nearly 5am.

District Attorney General Danny Goodman Jr. raised concerns about Morley's movements before outside agencies were alerted.

'He was already in Marion, Illinois, before they ever called anyone outside of TDOC,' Goodman said.

His statement reflects the prosecutor's account of the delay. The available information does not establish whether earlier notifications would have prevented Morley from leaving Tennessee.

Jacob Morley Captured After Multistate Police Search

Following his escape, Morley allegedly concealed himself near the prison kitchen before cutting through the perimeter fence, according to investigators' reported reconstruction.

Authorities said he subsequently stole a truck from a nearby property and travelled towards Illinois. The vehicle was later recovered in Marion, where investigators continued searching for him.

A subsequent tip placed Morley at another Illinois property, where a different truck had also been reported stolen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said automatic number plate recognition technology tracked the second vehicle through Missouri. Officers subsequently located the truck, which became stuck in mud in Carroll County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested Morley at approximately 11.34am on Tuesday, 3 November. Authorities said he was apprehended without incident.

Three previously reported stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle. Officials did not establish in their initial public account who had stolen the weapons.

Jacob Morley's Capture Leaves Questions Over Prison Response

Morley was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2022 killing of Cody Birchfield, his colleague at a pallet manufacturing company.

Court records reviewed by the BBC described Birchfield's body being found in a metal box beneath Morley's home.

Following the arrest, TDOC confirmed that Morley had been returned to its custody. The manhunt involved local, state and federal agencies, including the FBI and US Marshals Service.

Questions remain about the prison's response after the first reported discovery of Morley's absence. The available accounts distinguish the initial cell-count discrepancy, TDOC's confirmation, subsequent police notifications and the public warning. The precise time of the perimeter breach and the reasons for the delays have not been fully established in the published records.