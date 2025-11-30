Stranger Things fans are in a frenzy after Netflix finally dropped Volume One of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season on 26 November — and the first four episodes have already sent viewers wild. With Volume Two set to arrive on Christmas Day, excitement is at an all-time high.

One unexpected breakout this season is Holly Wheeler, the youngest of the Wheeler siblings, who steps into the spotlight after being recast for the show's final chapter. The Duffer Brothers chose British-Kiwi rising star Nell Fisher to be the character's new face.

Just 14, Fisher made her screen debut only two years ago, yet she has already appeared in four films and a TV series before landing her biggest gig yet in Stranger Things. Here's everything to know about the teen actress fans can't stop talking about.

Her First Film Role: Northspur

Fisher was only 11 when she landed her first on-screen role as Tia in the 2022 New Zealand film Northspur. The post-apocalyptic drama — which later screened in the US and UK — follows protagonist Kellan, played by Power Rangers alum Josh McKenzie, as he searches for a life-saving cure for his wife. The journey leads him to a reclusive old man, Summers, whose isolated cabin must be defended before Kellan can claim the drug he desperately needs.

Guest Spots on My Life is Murder

That same year, Fisher appeared in back-to-back episodes of the Australian crime-comedy My Life is Murder, playing Olive Crowe.

The series is led by Lucy Lawless as former homicide detective turned private investigator Alexa Crowe, premiered in 2019 and wrapped its fifth season just this September.

Her Netflix Debut in Choose Love

Fisher made her Netflix debut in the streamer's first interactive rom-com Choose Love, portraying Luisa. The film centres on Cami, a young woman who appears to have everything — except the sense that something in her life is missing.

A Turn to Horror in Evil Dead Rise

Fisher's biggest role before Stranger Things came in 2023 with the hit horror film Evil Dead Rise.

She starred as Kassie, whose mother Ellie becomes possessed after her brother Danny accidentally unleashes a demon by discovering the Naturom Demonto in their apartment's basement. The movie serves as a follow-up to 2013's Evil Dead; a remake of Sam Raimi's iconic 1981 classic that spawned sequels and TV spin-offs.

Acting Opposite Elijah Wood in Bookworm

In 2024, Fisher appeared alongside Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in the fantasy adventure Bookworm. She played Mildred, who embarks on a quest with her estranged father Strawn Wise (Wood) to track down a mythical creature known as the Canterbury Panther.

Becoming Holly Wheeler

Now, Fisher finds herself in one of Netflix's biggest global hits, stepping into the role of Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things. Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognised her from Evil Dead Rise, and her character has quickly become central to the final season's plot.

Holly is kidnapped by a demogorgon and dragged into Henry Creel's "prison of memories," where she encounters Max — who enlists her help in a desperate bid to escape.