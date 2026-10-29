Cleveland's viral polygynous pastor, Israel Ford, left open the possibility of taking a third wife during a Tuesday interview on Larry Reid Live, explaining that any addition would require the agreement of his current wives.

The LifeWorks Church pastor appeared alongside Pastor Lydia Ford and Minister Shakayla Ford after Lydia publicly introduced Shakayla as her 'sister in marriage' during a church service on 25 October.

Their appearance addressed how the relationship developed, household decisions and jealousy. Israel has also faced allegations of abuse from his stepdaughter, which he has vehemently denied.

Polygynous Pastor Sets Conditions for a Third Wife

'You can go as far as you can afford,' Israel stated when the discussion turned to a possible third wife. He explained that another woman would need to fit into the existing household and that he wanted to protect the family dynamic.

His position differed when Reid questioned whether Lydia and Shakayla could pursue additional husbands. Israel explained that either woman could discuss separating if she wanted to marry another man, but he would not accept another husband in their household.

He argued that a husband's responsibilities differed from those of his wives and considered that distinction justification for the arrangement.

Israel also confirmed that Lydia receives greater priority in some household decisions. He explained that she had been by his side for more than a decade and had helped build the life Shakayla joined.

'She's paid a greater price,' he told Larry Reid. He maintained that both women's opinions and feelings matter when he makes decisions.

How the Polygynous Pastor's Second Marriage Developed

Shakayla explained that she joined LifeWorks Church in 2018 and became close to Israel and Lydia, particularly while assisting Lydia during her recovery from surgery.

Israel acknowledged that Shakayla's frequent presence at their home contributed to his romantic feelings. He eventually approached Lydia about those feelings, explaining that he could not imagine Shakayla, then his spiritual daughter, no longer being part of their lives.

During the interview, Shakayla stated that his religious authority remained unchanged. 'He is always going to be my spiritual leader. That doesn't change,' she stated.

Becoming his wife nevertheless required an adjustment. Shakayla credited Lydia with supporting her as she learned how to fit into the family.

Lydia recalled initially rejecting the prospect of plural marriage when Israel began discussing it around 2021 or 2022.

'Ain't no way I ain't doing that. That's not for me,' she recalled. She subsequently studied Scripture, researched polygyny, prayed and fasted before coming to believe the arrangement aligned with her faith. Israel described a 40-day fast involving all three and maintained that he would not marry Shakayla until Lydia agreed.

Polygynous Pastor's Wives Discuss Jealousy and Family

Both women acknowledged experiencing jealousy. Shakayla described those moments as rare because she understood she was joining an established relationship.

Lydia explained that Shakayla's beauty and youth sometimes raised doubts about whether Israel still wanted her. 'I'm feeling like, you know, you don't want me no more,' she recalled telling her family.

Lydia began initiating family meetings when jealousy surfaced. The trio also acknowledged living together and splitting bills, while declining to discuss their private sex lives.

Some relatives expressed disagreement with the arrangement, according to Lydia, who recalled her mother's reassurance. 'You're grown. That's your life. That's your choice. I still love you. You're my daughter,' Lydia recalled her mother telling her.