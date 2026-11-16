British actor Theo James says he hopes to own a home in Greece and plans to learn the language, despite never having been taught Greek by his father. He discussed his family background in an interview with Greek journalist George Satsidis for Magenta TV's Buzz. An excerpt was shared on Satsidis's Instagram account, with Greek media reporting on the interview on 16 November 2026.

The conversation also featured Kaya Scodelario, James's co-star in Netflix's The Gentlemen. The actor, known for The White Lotus and the Divergent films, was asked whether his Greek heritage had influenced Eddie Horniman, his character in the crime drama. James agreed before discussing the family member through whom he traces his Greek roots.

The Family History Behind Theo James's Greek Roots

James said his Greek ancestry comes from his father's side. His paternal grandfather was from Athens and worked as a doctor. The actor remembered a photograph of him at 19, dressed in a smart suit and walking along a street in the Greek capital. He also recalled his grandfather's fondness for cigars, describing him as an elegantly dressed gentleman.

His grandfather, Dr Nicholas Taptiklis, was forced to leave Greece during the Second World War. According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, he escaped by boat and then travelled overland through Turkey to Damascus, Syria. After the war, he worked in Göttingen, Germany, with the organisation that preceded UNHCR, helping refugees affected by typhoid and tuberculosis.

That history later became part of James's own public work. In 2016, he travelled to Greece with UNHCR, meeting refugee families and local officials to learn about the situation facing people displaced by conflict. His itinerary included refugee sites in Alexandreia and Lagadikia in northern Greece, the port of Piraeus and the Marathon area of Attica.

He has supported the agency since 2016, attending advocacy and fundraising events and contributing to its projects. He was appointed its Global Goodwill Ambassador in June 2024.

His grandfather's later move to New Zealand also helps explain why Greek was not passed down to James. In a 2014 interview with Greek publication Proto Thema, republished by Gossip-TV, he said his grandfather migrated to New Zealand, married there and did not teach his children the language. His father consequently knew very little Greek, and James did not learn it while growing up.

James Wants To Reconnect With His Greek Heritage

James told Satsidis that his knowledge of Greek was virtually non-existent. 'My dad never taught me any Greek but I plan to,' he said.

In the 2014 interview, James also described Greek as a difficult language. He has since said he has visited Greece several times, although he did not discuss whether he has begun language lessons.

The actor also spoke about his wish to have a place of his own in the country. 'My fantasy is to have my own place in Greece, and I will achieve that one day,' he said. James did not identify a preferred town or island, discuss a property search or give a timeframe for the goal.