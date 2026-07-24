A dispute over a historic Viking ship replica has cast an unexpected spotlight on The Odyssey, with the Swedish owners of one of the vessels used in the blockbuster claiming they were left to cover thousands of dollars in repair costs after filming ended.

The nonprofit association Vikingaleden alleges Universal failed to reimburse around $6,000 (£4,500) for materials used to repair damage sustained by the ship, despite an agreement to do so.

Universal, however, disputes the claim, saying all invoices relating to the vessel have already been paid and that it is working with the association to resolve what it describes as a misunderstanding.

Universal Allegedly Failed To Cover Repair Costs

The vessel at the centre of the dispute is Glad av Gillberga, a Swedish Viking ship replica operated by Vikingaleden, a nonprofit Viking centre based in Värmland, western Sweden.

Modelled on the remains of an 11th-century Viking warship discovered in Denmark's Roskilde Fjord, the replica has spent nearly three decades sailing across the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and even to Canada.

The Odyssey earned $264M worldwide,but a Swedish nonprofit says Universal still hasn’t paid roughly $6,000 in agreed repair costs after using its Viking ship during filming.



Universal Studios is reportedly yet to pay around SEK 60,000 ($5,700) in repair costs to the Swedish… pic.twitter.com/9c5m372mGs — Filmgram (@film_gramx) July 23, 2026

According to the association, the Viking ship was loaned to Universal for six months during the production of The Odyssey.

When it was returned, Vikingaleden said the vessel had sustained significant damage, including to its mast and stern.

The association repaired the ship using volunteer labour but invoiced the studio only for the cost of replacement materials, amounting to approximately $6,000 (£4,500).

Peter Olausson, chair of Vikingaleden, said the organisation deliberately chose not to charge for the time spent carrying out the repairs.

'We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour,' Olausson said.

'Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten.'

He added that the payment represents a meaningful sum for the association, which has around 200 members and operates a Viking village and museum.

Olausson also said the original agreement was that the association would carry out the repairs before being reimbursed by the production.

How Glad av Gillberga Was Used During Production

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Glad av Gillbergaappeared as one of the escort vessels accompanying Odysseus' fleet in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

While the Swedish replica served as a supporting ship, the production's main vessel portraying Odysseus' ship was the 35-metre Norwegian replica Draken Harald Hårfagre.

Filming reportedly took place over six months around islands in Greece and Italy.

To make the ships resemble those from ancient Greece rather than the Viking Age, crews removed modern fittings and modified the vessels for the production.

Swedish captain Björn Ahlander, who worked on the Norwegian replica, described the experience as physically demanding.

Speaking to Swedish broadcaster SVT, he said the crew removed tents and other modern features before living aboard the open-deck vessel throughout the shoot.

The Odyssey is based on Homer's epic poem chronicling King Odysseus' decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

The film reportedly carried a production budget of around $250 million (£188 million) and enjoyed a strong box office debut.

Universal Responds To Repair Cost Dispute

Universal has rejected the allegation that it failed to cover the repair costs for the Viking ship replica.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the studio said: 'Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding.'

The competing accounts have emerged as The Odyssey continues to attract global attention following an opening weekend that reportedly generated $264 million (£198 million) at the worldwide box office.

While Vikingaleden maintains it is still awaiting reimbursement for the repair materials, Universal insists all outstanding invoices have already been settled, leaving both parties presenting sharply different versions of events.