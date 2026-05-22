Emily in Paris will officially conclude with its sixth season.

The series stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm. While there, she navigates challenges in her career and relationships. The show, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, quickly became a global hit and even boosted tourism to France.

'After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final,' Collins said in a video announcement.

'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Will Be the Final Chapter

'Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet,' Collins added.

Emily has been to Paris, Rome, and Venice. She'll be heading to Greece and Monaco for the final season. Netflix shared some behind-the-scenes photos of creator Darren Star and Collins on a sunny set.

What Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Be About?

The sixth season is expected to pick up after the events of Season 5. In the previous season, Emily and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) broke up after she realized everything she wanted was in Paris.

Her ex, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), later learns about the breakup and invites her to join him in Greece. With filming taking place in Greece, it appears Emily will accept that invitation.

'I hope Emily says yes to that invitation. [Emily and Gabriel] reconnected in a nice way. [As for] where that takes them, I think it definitely hints at the idea that they'll stay in each other's lives,' Star told Deadline last year.

Additionally, Season 5 ended with Mindy (Ashley Park) getting engaged to Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman), but Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) tells her the engagement is a mistake.

When asked if Alfie still has a chance with Mindy, Star told Deadline, 'Anything's possible, and I definitely feel like the two of them had a lot of chemistry, and it came out of left field for Mindy. It's not the way she saw her life going.'

In the final season, viewers can expect Emily's storyline with Gabriel to be resolved, along with the love triangle involving Alfie, Mindy, and Nicolas.

Who's Returning for the Final Season?

Most of the cast from the fifth season is expected to return for Season 6, including Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Lucien Laviscount, and Paul Forman.

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Considering that Marcello and Emily broke up, Eugenio Franceschini may not return. However, since Marcello is friends with Nicolas, the character could still show up in the final season.

Additionally, ahead of Season 5, Camille Razat, who played Emily's friend and Gabriel's ex, Camille, announced her departure from the show. However, she did thank the creative team for 'leaving the door open for her return.' This means a return may be possible, although it has not yet been confirmed.

There's no official release date yet for Season 6.