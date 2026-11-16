American DJ John Summit has vowed to stop submitting music to the Grammys unless its dance categories change, following his exclusion from the 2027 nominations. Writing on X on Monday, 16 November, he accused the Recording Academy of neglecting electronic dance music and DJs.

His criticism followed the announcement of nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for 7 February 2027 in Los Angeles. Summit received no nominations across the three dance categories.

The producer insisted that his objections went beyond his own disappointment. He argued that the industry's biggest music awards increasingly favoured pop performers over artists rooted in club culture.

never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke.



i’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. the whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

John Summit Slams Grammys Over Electronic Dance Music Nominations

'Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it's all a f**king joke,' Summit wrote on X.

He accused the Recording Academy of showing 'zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj's', claiming its selections were dominated by mainstream pop performers.

Summit later clarified that his comments were not intended to disparage the nominated musicians.

'Not saying the artists nominated aren't good, they're just not dance music, they're pop,' he wrote.

He also claimed that DJs were not playing the nominated music in clubs, although that assessment reflected his own view.

The Recording Academy's nomination list provides the context for his frustration.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees include Fred again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and underscores.

Madonna, Robyn, Skrillex, Slayyyter and Tame Impala are nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Best Dance Pop Recording features Zara Larsson, Madonna, RAYE, Slayyyter and Tinashe.

The Academy distinguishes its traditional dance/electronic awards from Dance Pop Recording, which explicitly accommodates pop songwriting and vocals.

Its other dance categories emphasise established electronic genres, including house, techno, trance and drum and bass.

Summit's argument is therefore not merely about whether pop music belongs at the Grammys. It concerns where the Academy draws boundaries between electronic dance music and pop-influenced recordings.

The Recording Academy had not responded to Billboard's request for comment when the publication reported his criticism.

not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop.



no dj is playing that music in the clubs. — John Summit (@johnsummit) November 16, 2026

CTRL Escape Album and North American Tour Mark a Busy Year for Summit

The nominations were announced months after Summit released his second studio album, CTRL Escape, in April 2026.

According to Billboard, his team submitted the album for Best Dance/Electronic Album consideration.

Two songs were also submitted. 'Lights Go Out' was entered for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, while 'Don't Believe It' was submitted for Best Dance Pop Recording.

None secured a nomination.

The omission arrived during Summit's North American arena tour, which has taken his music to major concert venues.

His official schedule includes forthcoming performances in Miami, Chicago, Brooklyn and Oakland.

The tour is scheduled to finish on 12 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, billed as his biggest headlining show to date.

That performance represents a major milestone for Summit, even as he questions whether Grammy voters adequately recognise the electronic music behind his career.

His refusal to submit future work remains conditional on changes to the awards.

For now, he has made clear that another Grammy entry is not part of his plans.