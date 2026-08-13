Think you've seen Europe's best beaches? Think again. From quiet Croatian shores and turquoise Greek waters to wild Portuguese coastlines, these underrated seaside escapes deserve a place on your travel wish list.

Europe is hardly short of beautiful beaches. Yet when summer arrives, most holidaymakers flock to the same familiar destinations. The French Riviera, the Greek islands and Croatia's best-known coastal cities are popular for good reason, but they are far from the only places where you'll find stunning stretches of sand and crystal-clear water.

If you're hoping to escape the crowds without sacrificing spectacular scenery, these lesser-known coastal destinations are well worth discovering.

Porto Cesareo, Italy

Italy's Amalfi Coast may dominate travel wish lists, but Porto Cesareo offers equally stunning scenery with fewer crowds.

Located in Puglia, the destination has earned the nickname 'the European Maldives' thanks to its clear waters and 17 kilometres of coastline.

Visitors can snorkel among coral formations, spot turtles and seahorses, or explore the protected marine reserve. The town is also known for its annual Palio boating competition, celebrating the area's long fishing tradition.

Sakarun Beach, Croatia

Croatia has become one of Europe's favourite beach destinations, but quieter corners of its coastline remain surprisingly under the radar.

Sakarun Beach, on Dugi Otok near Zadar, is one of them. With white sand, turquoise water and a peaceful setting, it looks every bit as impressive as Croatia's better-known beaches.

The surrounding landscape remains largely untouched, making it an ideal spot for travellers looking to escape the crowds. For even better views, head to the nearby lighthouse, where panoramic vistas stretch across the Adriatic coast.

Naxos, Greece

Overshadowed by Mykonos and Santorini, Naxos remains one of Greece's best-kept secrets.

The island combines beautiful beaches with mountain villages, ancient ruins and authentic Greek cuisine, making it perfect for travellers who want more than a traditional beach holiday.

Spend one day relaxing by crystal-clear waters and the next exploring hiking trails or historic landmarks before ending the evening at a local taverna.

Playa de Mónsul, Spain

Located on Spain's Andalusian coast, Playa de Mónsul feels almost untouched.

Steven Spielberg reportedly described it as 'the best beach in Spain' while scouting locations for an Indiana Jones film, and its dramatic volcanic rock formations help explain why.

Crystal-clear waters make it ideal for snorkelling, while the surrounding landscape remains largely free from hotels and commercial development. Instead, visitors can enjoy one of Spain's most naturally beautiful beaches in remarkably peaceful surroundings.

Le Grau-du-Roi, France

When people think of French beaches, the glamour of the French Riviera usually comes to mind. But Le Grau-du-Roi offers a far more relaxed alternative.

Its dune-backed beaches provide a peaceful escape, while the town's narrow streets and nearby Port Camargue add plenty of charm. Visitors can stroll along the marina, admire luxury yachts and enjoy a slower pace than France's busier seaside resorts.

Even Ernest Hemingway praised the area for its long beaches and excellent fishing.

Sopot, Poland

Poland may not be the obvious choice for a beach holiday, but that's exactly what makes Sopot such a pleasant surprise.

The seaside town combines sandy beaches with elegant architecture, lively cafés and a vibrant summer atmosphere. Beach bars, restaurants and volleyball courts line the waterfront, while visitors can enjoy traditional Polish cuisine after a day by the sea.

One of Sopot's best-known landmarks is its wooden pier, widely recognised as one of the longest in Europe, giving visitors another reason to explore beyond the beach.

Carvoeiro, Portugal

The Algarve is famous for its sunshine, but Carvoeiro offers a quieter way to experience Portugal's spectacular coastline.

Within easy reach of Faro, the town pairs picturesque beaches with excellent seafood, Portuguese wine and dramatic coastal scenery. Rock formations, caves and hidden coves make it particularly appealing for adventurous travellers, while surfers will also find plenty to enjoy.

According to Eurail, Carvoeiro enjoys around 3,000 hours of sunshine each year, making it an attractive destination for much of the year.

Escape the Crowds This Summer

These destinations prove that an unforgettable European beach holiday doesn't have to mean battling crowds at the continent's most famous resorts.

Whether you're looking for secluded coves, dramatic coastlines or charming seaside towns, Europe's hidden beaches offer the chance to discover somewhere a little different before everyone else does.