Donald Trump reportedly left Joe Biden an unexpectedly warm handwritten presidential letter in the Oval Office on 20 January 2021, offering encouragement on the day his political rival became president.

The gesture followed a bitter election contest. Trump continued disputing the result and refused to attend Biden's inauguration, while Biden initially treated the letter as private and declined to disclose its contents.

The message is recounted in Biden's memoir, Promise Me, America, which describes encouragement that seemed at odds with his predecessor's public behaviour. Biden wrote that it seemed 'there were two Donald Trumps'.

Donald Trump's Letter Invoked the Presidency's History

The two-page message was reportedly written in black Sharpie on White House stationery and left for Biden on the day he became the 46th president.

Trump's letter reflected on the history surrounding the Oval Office and the responsibilities Biden was assuming. It encouraged his successor to appreciate the position and expressed confidence that Biden would remain true to himself and the American people.

Trump suggested Biden could leave a lasting mark on American history because of his devotion to the country. He also recognised the millions of people who depend on Biden's leadership, wished him success, and concluded with blessings for Biden, his wife, Jill, and the nation.

Biden described the letter's warm wishes as sounding like those of an old friend, despite the hostility that had defined their political relationship.

The tone also contrasted with the transition's missing formalities. Trump and Melania Trump did not host Biden and Jill for the customary White House meeting before the inauguration.

In a September 2023 interview on Meet the Press, Trump acknowledged writing the letter. He described it as 'a nice note' and stated that he had spent considerable time considering its wording. Whether to release it, he maintained, was Biden's decision.

Could Donald Trump and Biden Have Been Friends?

Biden's memoir recounts another private exchange during their November 2024 White House meeting, after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

In Biden's account, Trump suggested that they might have been friends without their political rivalry.

'You know, Joe, if it weren't for politics, I believe we'd be good friends', Trump told him, according to Biden's account.

Biden recalled Trump suggesting that they might otherwise have spent time playing golf together. He described being stunned after years of personal attacks and political disagreements.

He also claimed that Trump complimented his administration's job-creation record and expressed relief that he had not faced Biden in the 2024 election. Biden recalled struggling to understand the praise before redirecting their conversation towards the presidential transition.

Donald Trump's White House Responds to the Memoir

The book also contains criticism of Trump. Biden accuses him of damaging democratic institutions and attempting to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Biden's criticism also covers the aftermath of that vote and the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack. He also criticises Trump's second administration for reversing policies introduced during his presidency.

Steven Cheung responded to the memoir in a White House statement.

'Joe Biden should have heeded the president's wise words', Cheung stated. He also called Biden 'a disgrace' and declared that the country was better off without him in office.