TikTok has finally spoken out over a problematic Live Stream error involving Perez Hilton and self-harm visuals.

Perez Hilton was recently on TikTok Live and showed himself self-harming with a knife, all across his arms and face. The video was available to the public for about 15 minutes before TikTok's moderation team was able to take it down and suspend Hilton's account.

During this time, many viewers contacted 911, showing concern for the media personality, yet the graphic video still left viewers horrified even after TikTok managed to rectify the situation.

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TikTok famously has very strict guidelines about what can and cannot be posted on the social media platform, so that begs the question: why was the video up for so long?

There have been many cases on TikTok where videos are flagged and taken down for 'no reason,' whether that is an athlete performing their sport and it is deemed 'dangerous movements' or an individual simply in a crop top that shows 'too much skin.'

It is clear that the live stream drew much concern among viewers and confusion as to why the TikTok guideline system took so long to take it down.

Who's to Blame?

TikTok has stated that a 'moderator error' is the cause of the delay in video removal. A TikTok spokesperson said, 'Our automated moderation systems flagged the live stream within minutes and routed it to our US moderation team for review. However, a moderator error caused a delay in the removal.'

However, if this was a moderator error, then how come many other videos get taken down 'without reason'?

TikTok's official content guidelines do not allow 'content that shows, promotes, or provides instructions for suicide or self-harm' as well as 'graphic, violent, or disturbing content.' The livestream clearly fit these criteria and should have been removed as soon as possible, but instead this 'moderator error' allowed the livestream to spread, as many scandals do online.

The Aftermath of Perez's Livestream

Perez, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, is said to have 'barricaded' himself inside his home at the time. The sheriff's office confirmed the patient was 'safely recovered' and taken to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical attention. He is now said to be recovering but still in hospital.

Perez Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment, released a statement and said: 'We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client. At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.'

However, the publicity of his livestream could have been a blessing in disguise. If Perez had not livestreamed his acts of self-harm, or the video had not been up for as long as it was, there is a chance no one would have been able to help him in time for his injuries not to be fatal. While the sight is not something safe to be broadcast on social media, it very well could have saved his life.