Content creator and car enthusiast Monir Momani has faced widespread criticism after a video appearing to show him striking stray cats that had taken shelter on his Lamborghini went viral online. The incident has drawn condemnation from animal lovers and local animal welfare groups, which publicly criticised the behaviour and urged people to consider the welfare of the animals involved.

The controversy began after Momani shared footage involving cats on his Lamborghini. The animals reportedly sought shelter from the rain, but the situation escalated after the vehicle was apparently scratched.

In the video, the content creator allegedly took out his frustration on one of the cats, hitting it after seeing the animal scratch his vehicle, which reportedly costs around $380,000 (£279,000). The video was subsequently deleted following the backlash, according to posts discussing the incident online.

Animal Welfare Society Calls Out Viral Video

The Bataan Animal Welfare Society became one of the prominent voices criticising the incident, with its social media posts drawing attention to the treatment of the cats.

Online reactions have been particularly strong because the animals appeared to be seeking shelter rather than deliberately causing damage to the vehicle. Social media users have argued that there were alternative ways to keep the cats away from the car without physically striking them.

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Some commenters also questioned why a valuable vehicle could not simply be protected with a proper cover or parked somewhere sheltered.

The backlash has extended beyond animal welfare advocates, with the incident becoming a wider discussion about how influencers treat animals and whether controversial behaviour is sometimes filmed and shared for engagement.

Some commenters even appeared to condone the action, suggesting that Momani could shoot the cat with an airsoft gun or poison it.

Monir Momani Apologises After Backlash

Momani later posted an apology addressing the controversy, saying he was carried away by his emotions over the situation involving the cats and his vehicle. The apology has not stopped criticism, however, with some social media users continuing to question the decision to film and publish the incident in the first place.

At the same time, online discussion has included conflicting claims about what happened to the cats. Some commenters said the animals were frightened away rather than seriously injured, while others expressed concern about whether the cats were harmed.

Those claims have not been independently established, making it important to distinguish between what is visible in the circulated footage, statements from animal welfare advocates and speculation from social media users.

The controversy has nevertheless reignited debate over animal welfare and responsible content creation.

For many critics, the central issue is not the value of the Lamborghini but the decision to physically confront animals that appeared to be using the vehicle as shelter. The incident has also highlighted how quickly footage posted online can attract public scrutiny when viewers believe an animal has been mistreated.

As the backlash continues, the incident involving Momani and the stray cats has become another example of how seemingly provocative social media content can quickly develop into a much larger controversy.