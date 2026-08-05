For more than two decades, Perez Hilton built a career reporting on Hollywood's biggest scandals. This week, the celebrity blogger unexpectedly became the focus of one himself.

The incident unfolded after a Perez Hilton TikTok livestream prompted concerned viewers to contact emergency services, leading deputies to respond to his home in Miami. Authorities later confirmed that an individual had been safely transported to a local hospital, where they remain under medical care.

While many questions remain unanswered, the immediate focus has shifted away from celebrity headlines and towards Hilton's recovery.

Perez Hilton is trending in the US because the blogger is receiving attention for inflicting self-harm while on a TikTok livestream in his Miami home on the night of Tuesday, August 4.



Viewers alerted authorities after the 48-year-old celebrity gossip blogger broadcast himself… pic.twitter.com/e4v0z3anQv — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) August 5, 2026

Emergency Response in Miami

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the property on Tuesday after reports that a man was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

Although the Sheriff's Office did not publicly identify the individual, statements from Perez Hilton's representatives, together with details surrounding the incident, linked the response to the entertainment personality, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira.

Officials confirmed the individual was safely recovered and transported to hospital. Licensed mental health professionals and members of the crisis response unit also attended the scene to support family members.

Authorities explained that deputies initially chose to 'tactically disengage while continuing to monitor the situation'. They said that when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, creating time, distance and opportunities for communication can reduce the risk of further harm while allowing trained specialists to intervene.

Managers Confirm their Concern

As the Perez Hilton livestream spread rapidly across social media, his managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, released a joint statement acknowledging the concern surrounding their client.

They said they were aware of the 'concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton' and confirmed they had not yet been able to make direct contact with him despite ongoing efforts.

The pair stressed that their priority was Hilton's health and wellbeing, along with that of his family, while asking the public to respect his privacy.

Other media organisations reported that it had contacted Hilton's representatives, TikTok and Miami police for additional comment.

From Hollywood's Biggest Gossip Blogger to Public Figure

Long before today's Perez Hilton latest news, Lavandeira helped reshape celebrity journalism.

Launching his gossip website in the early 2000s, he became one of the internet's most recognisable entertainment commentators, publishing celebrity stories long before social media transformed the industry. His chosen stage name was a playful nod to Paris Hilton, one of the era's biggest stars.

His outspoken style attracted enormous audiences, but it also made him one of Hollywood's most divisive media figures.

Public disputes with celebrities including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Khloé Kardashian and Mila Kunis often made headlines, while critics accused him of crossing the line between sharp commentary and personal attacks.

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton has been hospitalized yesterday following a mental health crisis during which he appeared to self harm on a Tik tok live stream from his home in Miami, Florida. pic.twitter.com/H7xYLscdVD — Nanaba Scorpee (@nanaba_scorpee) August 5, 2026

A Public Reinvention

In recent years, however, Hilton openly acknowledged that much of his earlier work came with lasting regrets.

Writing in his 2020 memoir, he admitted, 'I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.'

He also expressed regret over giving celebrities and even their children hurtful nicknames, saying he wished he had approached fame with greater kindness.

Away from celebrity gossip, Hilton embraced a more family-focused public image as the father of three children born through surrogacy, a striking contrast to the provocative online personality that first made him famous.

That transformation is one reason the latest developments have resonated so strongly. Many people who once criticised Hilton have instead expressed concern for his wellbeing, reflecting how public perceptions of both celebrity culture and online accountability have evolved.

What Happens Next

The reported Perez Hilton hospital update remains limited. Authorities have confirmed only that the individual involved was transported to hospital and that crisis professionals were deployed to support the family.

His TikTok account was suspended following the livestream, adding another layer to the discussion about how social media platforms respond to content involving people in crisis.

For now, the facts remain clear. Emergency services responded after receiving reports from concerned viewers, trained mental health professionals became involved, and Perez Hilton is recovering in hospital.

For someone who spent years chronicling the lives of celebrities, the spotlight has now turned towards his own story. Yet beyond the headlines, the overwhelming hope shared by supporters and observers alike is simply that he receives the care, privacy and support needed for his recovery.