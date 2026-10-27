Kendall Jenner is helping Jacob Elordi look for a house to buy in Los Angeles, but the pair don't plan to live together, a source told Page Six. 'Jacob is looking for his own place,' the insider said. The source added that the pair aren't rushing into anything serious.

The claim emerged this month, as the model and the Frankenstein actor made their debut together at a Hollywood gala. Neither Jenner, 30, nor Elordi, 29, has spoken publicly about the romance. For now, unnamed insiders, not the couple, are the only source of details about their plans.

What the Source Said About Their Plans

According to Page Six, the source said the relationship is going very well. The insider stressed that the property search is for Elordi alone, not a home they would share. Elordi, who grew up in Brisbane, Australia, moved to Los Angeles after filming Netflix's The Kissing Booth in 2017. He split from the American influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli in October 2025, months before his name was first linked with Jenner's.

In August, another insider told the same outlet that Jenner sees Elordi as husband material. That source said it was the first time she had pictured herself marrying a partner. The insider said it was a notable change for a woman who never felt she had to settle down by a certain age. The source also described the Australian actor as a gentleman who treats her very well. Earlier sources had described the romance as casual.

From Gala Dinners to a Chateau Marmont Exit

On Saturday 17 October, the pair attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. They walked the red carpet separately, only moments apart, and then sat side by side for a steak dinner inside. Jenner wore a strapless Valentino gown with black-and-white polka dots. Elordi chose a Bottega Veneta tuxedo and sunglasses. Photographers later caught them leaving a Chateau Marmont after-party in the same car. The event raised funds for the museum.

Reports have linked the pair since spring 2026, and they have travelled to Japan and Hawaii together. In London on 20 August, photographers caught them hand in hand for the first time after dinner at China Tang at The Dorchester. Elordi then watched Jenner walk at Milan Fashion Week in September from the front row. Later that month in Paris, he asked photographers to let them walk back to their hotel.

Marriage Talk and Questions About Kylie

A separate Page Six report on 21 October claimed insiders think Jenner could marry before her sister Kylie. Kylie has dated Timothée Chalamet, the Wonka star, since April 2023. One source said Elordi 'genuinely feels like he's found the one.' The same report claimed Kylie wants to get engaged, though she has not given Chalamet an ultimatum, and he is not ready to propose.

Neither sister has commented on those claims, and no outlet has reported an engagement. Earlier reports that Jenner pays for the couple's trips drew a blunt response from her half-brother, Brody Jenner, who dismissed them as clickbait. Kendall Jenner turns 31 on Tuesday, 3 November.