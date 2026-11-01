Candice Swanepoel was reportedly photographed wearing an ornate gold ring on her left ring finger in Surfside, Florida, in late October 2026, drawing attention amid dating reports involving Tom Brady and allegations of tension with fellow model Joan Smalls. Neither Swanepoel nor Brady has publicly confirmed an engagement.

The sighting followed accounts that Swanepoel and the former NFL quarterback had been spending time together privately. Separately, unnamed sources linked their alleged romance to a possible breakdown in Swanepoel's longstanding friendship with Smalls. Neither woman has publicly confirmed that Brady caused a disagreement between them.

Candice Swanepoel's Gold Ring Raises Questions in Florida

Swanepoel was described as wearing a black tank top, fitted black trousers and oversized sunglasses during the outing in Surfside, near Miami Beach. Her blonde hair was loose, while the thick gold band on her left hand stood out against her otherwise understated outfit.

The accessory prompted questions because of where she wore it. Yet the ring's significance remains unknown. No explanation from Swanepoel was included in the reporting, and its appearance on her left ring finger is not evidence of an engagement.

Reports about her personal life had already attracted attention. One unnamed insider claimed, 'They've been dating for a while now,' adding, 'They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They're spending a lot of time together.'

Another source described Swanepoel as having 'been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating' and claimed, 'When they have met up, they've gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.'

Those accounts suggest a private relationship, but neither person has publicly addressed the dating reports. There has also been no confirmed explanation connecting the ring to Brady.

Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Face Friendship Rift Claims

Swanepoel and Smalls both appeared at October's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles. Reports of a possible falling-out subsequently emerged, despite their longstanding association in the modelling industry.

An unnamed source alleged that Smalls and Brady had been 'seeing each other on and off for about a year between 2023 and 2024. It was never anything super serious, but they were hooking up for a while and still kept in touch afterward.'

The source also described Smalls as 'completely blindsided' by the dating reports and claimed she 'felt really betrayed', characterising the alleged situation as 'the ultimate breaking of girl code'. Those are the insider's assertions, not a publicly verified account from Smalls.

Questions about the friendship intensified after reports that the two models were no longer following each other on Instagram. Reports of an online exchange purported to show comments attributed to Smalls, including a reference to 'backstabbers'. Another alleged message referred to dishonesty, hurt feelings and a friendship lasting 15 years.

The reported comments were said to have been deleted. Their authenticity has not been established, and none of the material described in the supplied accounts directly identified Brady as the cause of any disagreement.

Candice Swanepoel's Representative Addresses the Speculation

A representative for Swanepoel responded to the friendship speculation by emphasising her privacy and the history she shares with Smalls.

'Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children. She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,' the representative stated.

The statement did not confirm a falling-out or address Swanepoel's reported involvement with Brady. It was also not presented as an explanation of the gold ring.

Separately, reports attributed to people familiar with Gisele Bündchen's circumstances suggested Brady's former wife did not regard his alleged relationship with Swanepoel as a betrayal. Bündchen and Swanepoel were described as friendly through modelling work, rather than particularly close friends. Bündchen herself was not quoted expressing that view.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 and share Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Brady also has Jack, 19, with Bridget Moynahan. Swanepoel shares Anacan, 10, and Ariel, eight, with former fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she became engaged to in 2015 before their separation in 2018.