Former Denver Broncos linebacker and ESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson died on Friday, 20 November 2026, aged 75, with his death announced two days later during an emotional television tribute by longtime colleague Chris Berman.

The announcement came at the family's request during Sunday's NFL Countdown. Jackson's passing also prompted an unusual tribute from rival broadcaster FOX, which played music associated with his celebrated ESPN career.

What Caused Tom Jackson's Death?

Jackson's family has not publicly disclosed a cause of death. Although his passing was described as unexpected, there is no verified medical explanation, and speculation about an underlying illness would be premature.

Berman said he had spoken with Jackson days earlier and had seen him during a surprise studio visit only weeks before his death. The broadcaster described his former colleague as active and said the news had shocked those close to him.

The family had specifically requested that Berman, Jackson's longtime friend and television partner, share the announcement. Their relationship had become one of the defining partnerships in American football broadcasting.

How FOX Honoured an ESPN Legend

Despite competing with ESPN for football audiences, FOX acknowledged Jackson's influence through a subtle change to its Sunday broadcast.

During halftime highlights presented by Terry Bradshaw, FOX reportedly played the theme music from ESPN's NFL Primetime, the programme closely associated with Jackson and Berman.

The familiar soundtrack turned an ordinary highlights segment into a tribute that crossed network boundaries. Viewers noticed the gesture, with football fans praising FOX for recognising a broadcaster whose career had been spent at a rival organisation.

ESPN also honoured Jackson during its own programming. The network's football studio in Bristol, Connecticut, bears the names of Jackson and Berman, reflecting their longstanding influence on its coverage.

Their partnership helped establish NFL Primetime as essential viewing before highlights became instantly accessible online. Jackson's analysis complemented Berman's energetic presentation, creating a distinctive television format that remained memorable long after their original programme changed. Their chemistry was central to its enduring popularity among football audiences.

What Was Tom Jackson's Net Worth?

An online celebrity-finance website estimates Jackson's net worth at $10 million (approximately £8 million). However, the figure is not supported by publicly available financial records and should not be treated as a confirmed valuation of his estate.

Neither Jackson's ESPN earnings nor the complete value of his assets has been independently established. His career nevertheless spanned two prominent employers across professional football and sports broadcasting.

Jackson spent all 14 seasons of his NFL playing career with Denver after being selected in the fourth round of the 1973 draft. He became a cornerstone of the Broncos' Orange Crush defence, earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped the franchise reach its first Super Bowl.

After retiring following the 1986 season, he joined ESPN in 1987 and became a familiar presence on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. He received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan. His legacy stretches from Denver's celebrated defence to the television partnership that helped generations of fans understand and enjoy the NFL.