Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, both former partners of Tom Cruise, are said to have privately expressed empathy for Ana de Armas after hearing reports about the actress's emotional difficulties during her short-lived romance with the Hollywood icon.

Sources quoted by Globe Magazine claim the two women immediately recognised parallels between their own past relationships and Ana's reported struggles, describing the connection as 'deeply familiar'.

According to insiders, both actresses — who have rarely discussed Cruise publicly — were struck by how closely Ana's alleged experiences mirrored their own, from the pressure of fame to the emotional intensity of life with one of Hollywood's most scrutinised figures.

Shared Experiences Forge Unexpected Unity

According to one source, when Nicole and Katie heard the facts of what Ana allegedly went through, they immediately recognised characteristics they had previously experienced. From emotional isolation to lifestyle pressure, those who knew the ladies said the trends 'weren't new to them at all.'

Despite no longer having a personal relationship with Cruise, both women reportedly showed sympathy for the actress, who insiders claim was taken aback by the intensity and demands of dating one of Hollywood's most scrutinised stars.

Echoes of Past Turmoil

Nicole Kidman's decade-long marriage to Cruise was defined by both professional success and deep personal struggles. Insiders have long maintained that Nicole suffered from isolation and bad family dynamics as their marriage developed. According to those close to her, when she learnt of Ana's emotional troubles, she saw the warning signs right away.

Katie Holmes, on the other hand, went through a whirlwind relationship, followed by a highly publicised relationship that unravelled likewise dramatically. Her decision to leave Cruise in 2012 was apparently motivated by rising pressure and a desire to shield her daughter, Suri, from a setting she believed was becoming unsustainable.

According to sources, Katie understands what it's like to realise a connection with Cruise has become emotionally burdensome. While she has never spoken about it publicly, insiders say she understands Ana's apparent tiredness and confusion in the final months of her relationship.

Support From Afar

Although Nicole and Katie are not actively advising Ana, sources believe the actresses' reactions were based on empathy and recognition. One insider explains, 'They don't need to speak to understand what the other went through.' Their experiences were different, but the emotional toll was the same, which they both understood.

Nicole is said to have offered quiet encouragement from a distance. At the same time, Katie, who keeps her private life very private, allegedly expressed hope that supportive individuals surround Ana during what insiders describe as a 'significant emotional reset.'

According to industry experts, women who have dated Cruise frequently suffer increased public scrutiny, severe media intrusion, and expectations as a result of his high-profile lifestyle. Both ex allegedly were moved to see Ana leave the relationship with a stronger sense of self.

A Silent Sisterhood

While the three ladies are not known to be particularly close, insiders say their experiences form a 'silent sisterhood' based on emotional similarities. 'They don't sit around talking about Tom,' a source says. 'But they understand one another in ways only people who've been there can.'

For Ana, the reassurance that others have endured — and overcome — similar pressures reportedly brings comfort. And for Nicole and Katie, seeing another woman move past the same challenges only reinforces how far they have come since their own Hollywood heartbreaks.