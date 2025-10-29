Hollywood star Tom Cruise is said to be reeling after reports claimed Ana de Armas walked away from their brief romance following the pause of their underwater thriller Deeper.

Yet media outlets insist the relationship was purely professional, while insiders deny any romantic involvement. The confusion deepens as the film itself faces primary production and budget setbacks.

Reports purportedly said 63-year-old actor is struggling to accept that the 37-year-old 'blonde' actress was the one to walk away, leaving him 'blindsided' and emotionally shaken.

A Fast-Burning Flame

Cruise and de Armas first connected while working on the now-cancelled film Deeper, a psychological thriller that was set to begin production earlier this year. Their chemistry was described as 'immediate and intense,' with Cruise reportedly taking on the dual roles of mentor and romantic partner. But when the project collapsed in August, so too did their relationship.

Insiders claim Cruise's 'intensity' became overwhelming, and de Armas realised she couldn't live inside that intensity forever. The actress, known for her fiercely independent spirit and rising star power, reportedly felt stifled by Cruise's controlling tendencies.

Cruise 'Can't Wrap His Head Around It'

The breakup appears to have caught Cruise off guard. Sources close to the actor say he was planning to make their relationship official and was even considering a joint red carpet appearance to confirm the romance. But de Armas declined, leaving Cruise shocked and disappointed.

'He can't wrap his head around the fact that she didn't want him,' one insider revealed. 'He's used to being the one who calls the shots, and Ana saying no has really thrown him.' The actor, who has long maintained a private personal life, is said to be struggling with the public fallout and the emotional rejection.

Ana's Independence May Have Been the Dealbreaker

Sources close to de Armas say the split came down to lifestyle differences. Cruise, known for his structured and demanding approach to life, reportedly hoped to 'mould' de Armas into a more compliant partner. But the Cuban-born star, who has built a reputation for independence and creative control, wasn't willing to compromise her autonomy.

Cruise eventually realised that de Armas wasn't the 'compliant' partner he had hoped for — a revelation that reportedly ended the relationship. Despite the emotional fallout, both stars are said to be handling the breakup respectfully, with plans to remain professional if future projects arise.

Ben Affleck's Reaction Raises Eyebrows

Adding another layer to the story, de Armas' ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck is reportedly 'pleased' about the split. The Gone Girl actor, who dated de Armas from 2019 to 2021, is said to be considering reaching out to her again. A source claimed Affleck 'wants to test the waters and see what his chances are for a reunion, a move that could reignite old flames.

Affleck, who is currently navigating a rocky patch in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, has reportedly continued to speak fondly of de Armas. His reaction to the breakup has raised eyebrows among fans and insiders alike.

Cruise's Focus Shifts To New Projects

Cruise has not publicly addressed any of the rumours. The Mission: Impossible star is said to be focusing on upcoming projects, including his long-discussed space project with director Doug Liman. However, Liman recently confirmed there is no concrete schedule yet.

Whether Cruise will bounce back romantically remains to be seen. It appears Ana de Armas has firmly closed the chapter on their whirlwind romance, leaving Cruise to grapple with the unexpected rejection and the reality that not every star falls into orbit.

For now, speculation about Cruise's love life remains just that — speculation.