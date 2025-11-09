'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 9 is currently airing on TLC, with the upcoming episodes split into three parts for the 'Tell All – No Limits' reunion special. One of the most dramatic storylines in these episodes highlights the crumbling friendship between Loren Brovarnik and Elizabeth Castravet.

The reality stars once had the kind of friendship many admire—built on trust, respect, and mutual support. They were once inseparable best friends, but in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 'Tell All,' their relationship soured and is now portrayed as a bitter rivalry.

What Sparked Loren and Elizabeth's Feud

Primetimer reported that the highly anticipated 'Tell All' episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is airing on 9 November 2025, and before broadcast, Loren and Alex Brovarnik shared some explosive teasers. For one, the couple revealed they no longer have a connection with Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet after their conflict in the last season of the reality show.

The tension began when Elizabeth and Andrei announced their plans to move to Moldova, a decision Loren didn't hesitate to question. Because of their close friendship, Loren felt compelled to speak up, suggesting Elizabeth might be getting pushed into a move that didn't truly reflect what she wanted.

TV Insider noted that things worsened when Elizabeth allegedly told Yara Zaya that Loren had been making fun of her style and appearance. Whether the comments were real or misunderstood, the fallout was immediate. Loren later explained to Yara, 'Never ever have I insulted the way you look. You literally f***ing inspire me.'

Loren Declares Friendship With Elizabeth Is Over

The situation with Yara only intensified the tension between Loren and Elizabeth, with both accusing each other of making hurtful remarks. Their simmering issues finally boiled over during a dinner-table confrontation, where Loren declared, 'I'm pissed at Elizabeth because it's hypocritical.'

She explained that she needed time to process everything before saying more. From that moment on, fans watched the friendship fall apart in real time - social media unfollows, vague posts, and two women who once stood united now standing on opposite sides.

Loren didn't stop there—through interviews and social media, she accused Elizabeth of gaslighting, saying her words were twisted and situations spun in unfair ways. She later made it clear that their friendship is beyond repair.

'I can't be friends with her anymore. The trust is gone, and once that happens, there's no going back,' she said.

As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? heads into its much-anticipated 'Tell-All' episodes, viewers are left wondering whether there's still room for apologies - or if this friendship is truly finished. In the end, Loren and Elizabeth's fractured friendship has become a defining storyline of the season - one that blends raw emotion, unresolved tension, and the kind of unpredictable loyalty shifts reality TV thrives on. Now, whether they ever find clarity or closure remains uncertain.