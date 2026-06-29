Some of Britain's most successful fund managers spend every day searching for companies that can generate strong long-term returns for investors. While many well-known businesses dominate headlines, these professionals often find opportunities in companies that receive far less attention.

Wealth asked six leading fund managers to identify one holding outside their top 10 investments that excites them most. Their selections span healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, and consumer goods. Each manager believes the company they selected has the potential to create long-term value, although they also acknowledge the risks involved.

Eli Lilly Rides the Next Wave of Weight-loss Demand

Stephen Yiu, manager of Blue Whale Growth, selected US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly as one of his favourite long-term investments. Yiu said his investment approach focuses on companies attracting spending from consumers, businesses, and governments. He believes Eli Lilly meets that test because demand for its medicines continues to grow.

He highlighted the success of the company's weight-loss drug Mounjaro and said its new weight-loss pill, Foundayo, could significantly expand its customer base. Yiu also pointed to the company's continued investment in innovation and manufacturing capacity, which he believes gives it an advantage over competitors.

Lion Finance Offers Exposure Beyond Traditional Markets

Jacob de Tusch-Lec, manager of Artemis Global Income, identified Lion Finance Group as a company he continues to back after holding its shares since 2012. He said the business spent years building strong foundations before entering a period of sustained growth. According to de Tusch-Lec, Bank of Georgia remains the company's main growth engine, while its acquisition of Ameriabank has strengthened its presence in Armenia.

Although he acknowledged political risks in the region, de Tusch-Lec said the country's banking regulations compare well with those in the European Union. He also believes Lion Finance's promotion to the FTSE 100 could increase demand from index-tracking funds.

Frasers Group Remains an Overlooked Retailer

Alex Wright, manager of Fidelity Special Values and Fidelity Special Situations, chose Frasers Group as one of his preferred investment opportunities. Wright said the market often overlooks the retailer despite its business model. He noted that Frasers uses its scale to buy discounted stock from major brands including Nike and Adidas, helping support profit margins. He also pointed to the company's extensive property ownership as an additional strength.

Alongside its retail operations, Frasers also owns stakes in businesses including Hugo Boss, AO, Asos, and Mulberry, which Wright believes add to the company's long-term potential.

RELX Could Benefit from AI Rather Than Be Disrupted

Job Curtis, manager of the City of London Investment Trust, believes concerns about artificial intelligence disrupting RELX may be overstated.

Curtis said the company already uses AI across its risk, legal, exhibitions, and scientific divisions. He argued that RELX's proprietary data and analytics place it in a strong position as AI adoption increases. Analysts also expect steady earnings growth over the coming years, according to the source article.

Bloom Energy Is Positioned to Benefit from Data Centre Growth

Mike Seidenberg of Allianz Technology Trust highlighted Bloom Energy as a company that could benefit from rising demand for reliable power. The US business manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems used by commercial customers and data centres. Seidenberg said the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has created favourable conditions for businesses capable of providing dependable energy solutions.

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He acknowledged the investment carries risk but believes Bloom Energy is well placed to benefit if demand for AI infrastructure continues to expand.

Fevertree Looks to the US for Future Growth

Nick Train, manager of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, selected premium mixer manufacturer Fevertree despite the company's difficult share price performance in recent years. Train said Fevertree created the premium mixer category and continues to hold a leading market position despite increased competition. He believes its distribution partnership with Molson Coors provides access to a much larger customer base in North America.

He added that the US premium spirits market is significantly larger than the UK market and said recent trading updates suggest the partnership is beginning to deliver results.

Different Sectors, One Long-Term Focus

The six companies selected by the fund managers operate in different industries and regions. Their choices reflect a range of investment approaches, from healthcare and financial services to retail, energy and consumer brands.

While each investment carries its own risks, the fund managers said they believe these businesses have characteristics that could support long-term growth. Their selections also illustrate that experienced investors continue to look beyond the market's biggest names when identifying future opportunities.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.