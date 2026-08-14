Read more '22 Specialists, Zero Answers': Doctor Sounds Alarm Over Trump's 'Very Well Concealed' White House Health Crisis '22 Specialists, Zero Answers': Doctor Sounds Alarm Over Trump's 'Very Well Concealed' White House Health Crisis

President Donald Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis has pushed an everyday vein condition into the national conversation, giving millions of older Americans and their caregivers a reason to learn what leg swelling really says about ageing health.

The renewed focus follows a New York Times opinion piece by Dr Jonathan Reiner, a George Washington University professor of medicine and former cardiologist to Dick Cheney, who posed seven questions about the 80-year-old president's health and wrote that the public had 'been kept in the dark too long'. He also called for a congressional commission to examine the questions, which range from the president's daytime sleepiness to why 22 consultants took part in his most recent check-up.

What Chronic Venous Insufficiency Actually Is

Chronic venous insufficiency, or CVI, happens when the valves inside leg veins weaken and stop pushing blood back up to the heart, so it pools in the lower legs. Yale Medicine data show the condition affects between 10% and 35% of US adults, with the risk rising sharply as people age and appearing more often in women.

Each year around 150,000 Americans receive a new diagnosis, and US care costs close to $500 million (£370 million), according to National Institutes of Health figures.

The Symptoms Millions Search For

The earliest and most common sign is swelling in the ankles and lower legs that worsens through the day and eases with rest or elevation. The Cleveland Clinic lists aching or heavy legs, night-time cramps, itching, reddish-brown skin, and varicose veins among other symptoms, with painful ulcers near the ankle in advanced cases.

Doctors stress the condition is rarely life-threatening, though it can progress without treatment. Compression stockings, exercise, and weight management are standard ways to control it, and there is no outright cure.

When Leg Swelling Should Worry You

The distinction families should watch for is how fast the swelling arrives. CVI develops gradually over years, so a sudden change is treated differently. Reiner argued this point in his op-ed, noting that Trump's physician recorded no leg swelling during a full physical only months before the diagnosis. Reiner wrote that if the physical record is accurate, the sudden swelling would be 'by definition, acute, not chronic,' adding that acute swelling 'can be caused by issues such as heart and kidney disease.'

Vascular specialists give the same general guidance to ordinary patients. Swelling that appears quickly, affects one leg, or comes with sores that will not heal warrants prompt medical attention. The same warning signs apply whether or not a patient is in the public eye.

What the White House Says

The White House first disclosed Trump's diagnosis in July 2025, when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that vascular studies and an ultrasound had confirmed the condition. His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, said testing found no deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and that an echocardiogram showed normal heart function.

Officials have attributed bruising on the president's hands to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Responding to Reiner this week, spokesperson Davis Ingle defended Trump as 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history' but did not answer the medical questions.

For anyone watching an ageing parent, the takeaway is simpler: knowing when swelling is routine and when it is a warning sign.