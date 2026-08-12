Lucy Davis, who played Dawn Tinsley in the original 'The Office' and Etta Candy in 'Wonder Woman', has revealed she has incurable Stage 4 breast cancer after almost ignoring the tiny hard spot that was her only warning sign.

Who Is Lucy Davis?

For US viewers who know 'The Office' through Jenna Fischer's Pam Beesly, Davis played the role that inspired it. She was Dawn Tinsley, the receptionist in the British original that NBC later adapted into its long-running hit.

American audiences may also recognise the 53-year-old as Hilda Spellman in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', Dianne in the horror comedy 'Shaun of the Dead', and Etta Candy in the 2017 film 'Wonder Woman'. Davis shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, ending 18 months of silence about her health.

The Warning Sign She Almost Ignored

Davis said she was diagnosed a year and a half ago with Stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her spine, right hip, and ribs. The disease is incurable, she wrote, and it is too late for chemotherapy.

What makes her account stand out is how the cancer first announced itself. The lump she felt 'wasn't a "lump" as such', she wrote, but 'a kind of hard spot' that was 'really tiny'. She almost did not get it checked, she wrote.

'So I guess I'm saying don't ignore anything, get everything checked out,' Davis wrote.

Doctors say that detail matters. Dr Janice Lu, a breast cancer specialist and clinical professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, has noted that even a small lump can already have spread beyond the breast by the time it is found, which can turn an apparently early cancer into a Stage 4 one.

Living With an Incurable Diagnosis

Davis said the disease has taken a physical toll, and that she now uses a wheelchair at times when standing or walking becomes difficult. Even so, she built the post around humour rather than fear.

'As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can,' she wrote. She added that she is not scared of what comes next and is 'at peace with it'.

Davis also said she intends to keep acting and campaigning for animal rights, which she described as one of the biggest joys in her life, and asked friends not to treat her as a sick person.

Jenna Fischer and a Shared Breast Cancer Story

Among those who responded was Jenna Fischer, who played receptionist Pam Beesly in the US version. 'Beautiful post. Love you lots,' Fischer wrote, backing Davis's message about continuing to work through illness.

The exchange carries added weight. Fischer revealed in 2024 that she was treated for Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer. Because it was caught early in late 2023, she is now cancer-free. Her outcome points to the idea at the centre of Davis's warning: the same disease, found at very different stages, can lead to completely different outcomes.

Davis closed her message with well wishes for others facing similar diagnoses, writing that cancer asks a lot from people physically and mentally, and that everyone gets to face it in their own way.