A majority of UK adults support tougher road safety measures, according to a new survey, as growing concerns over dangerous driving and road casualties fuel calls for stricter enforcement and tougher regulations.

The poll of 1,000 British adults found strong public backing for a range of road safety proposals, including longer learning periods for new drivers, tougher drink-driving measures and additional requirements aimed at improving driver competence. The findings come as ministers pursue the UK's first major road safety strategy in more than a decade, with the government targeting a significant reduction in deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads.

The results suggest public opinion may be shifting in favour of stronger interventions as policymakers seek new ways to improve road safety after years of relatively limited progress.

Strong Support for Tougher Measures

According to the survey, 83% of respondents support a minimum learning period for young drivers before they can take a driving test. The poll also found substantial backing for measures designed to reduce dangerous driving and improve standards among motorists.

Road safety advocates argue that novice drivers face a higher risk of being involved in serious collisions, particularly during the first months after obtaining a licence. Supporters of stricter training requirements say additional experience behind the wheel could help reduce accidents and improve confidence on the road.

The findings arrive amid wider debate over whether existing road safety laws are keeping pace with modern driving challenges, including distracted driving, drug-driving and increased traffic volumes.

Government Pursues Major Road Safety Reforms

The survey comes as the government advances a new road safety strategy aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries on UK roads by 65% by 2035. Proposed reforms include tougher action on drink-driving, improved training requirements for young motorists and mandatory eyesight checks for older drivers.

Officials have described the strategy as the most significant overhaul of road safety policy in years. The plans are intended to address concerns that progress in reducing casualties has slowed despite advances in vehicle technology and enforcement.

Road safety groups have broadly welcomed the direction of travel, arguing that stronger measures are needed to tackle persistent risks and improve protection for all road users.

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Why Road Safety Remains a Concern

Despite Britain's reputation for having comparatively safe roads, experts note that casualty figures have remained stubbornly high in recent years.

The European Transport Safety Council has highlighted that UK road deaths have fallen only modestly over the past decade, lagging behind improvements achieved in several other European countries. Safety campaigners argue this demonstrates the need for renewed political focus and sustained investment in road safety initiatives.

Campaigners have also pointed to rising concerns around drink-driving, uninsured driving and the risks facing inexperienced motorists as reasons for strengthening regulations.

Public Backing May Influence Future Policy

The survey's findings are likely to strengthen calls for ministers to continue pursuing road safety reforms and tougher enforcement measures.

While specific proposals will remain subject to consultation, the poll suggests many Britons are willing to accept stricter rules if they lead to safer roads and fewer serious accidents.

As policymakers prepare the next phase of road safety reforms, the growing level of public support may provide additional momentum for measures designed to reduce casualties and improve driving standards across the UK.