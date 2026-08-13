Michiel Vandeweert, a Belgian content creator who documented his life with the rare genetic disorder progeria, died aged 28 on 10 August, having far surpassed doctors' initial prediction that he would not live beyond 12.

Vandeweert became known in Belgium and online for his gaming videos, social media posts and candid discussions about living with a condition that causes accelerated ageing. He built a following of more than 90,000 across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.

Who Was Michiel Vandeweert?

Born in 1998, Vandeweert lived in Diepenbeek, Belgium, and became a familiar figure through his openness about progeria. Rather than allowing the condition to define his public identity, he shared everyday interests, including gaming and his passion for football club KRC Genk.

In January 2025, Vandeweert was nominated for a Kastaar, a Flemish media award, in the content creator category for his work as a creator.

Michiel's Life With Progeria

Vandeweert was diagnosed with progeria at five after his parents, Godelieve and Wim Vandeweert, noticed developmental delays and severe skin dryness.

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The rare genetic disorder causes children to develop signs of accelerated ageing, including hair loss, restricted growth and premature cardiovascular ageing. It affects approximately one in eight million people worldwide.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with progeria typically have a life expectancy of around 15 years. Doctors initially warned Vandeweert's family that he might not survive beyond 12, but he ultimately lived to 28, making him one of the oldest known people with the condition.

His younger sister, Amber, born in 2006, was also diagnosed with progeria. The siblings drew international attention and were believed to be the only known brother and sister of different ages living with the condition simultaneously.

Their lives and relationship were later documented in the 2026 documentary series How To Be Alive: Amber And Michiel.

His Career as a Content Creator and Author

Vandeweert built an online presence that showcased his interests and personality beyond his diagnosis.

Through Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, he shared gaming content, glimpses of his daily life and his passion for music, including occasional DJ work, helping him build a substantial online audience.

At 15, he published the memoir Ik Ben Michiel, translated as I Am Michael, offering a personal account of growing up with progeria while facing the uncertainty of a shortened life expectancy.

He also spoke publicly about his experiences, including in a TEDxUHasselt talk, where he discussed his outlook on living with the condition.

'How To Be Alive: Amber And Michiel' Documentary

The 2026 documentary series offered an intimate look at Vandeweert and Amber beyond their medical condition.

Production company Boundbreakers followed the siblings and their family, focusing on their routines, friendships, ambitions and optimism, as well as the challenges of living with progeria.

The project was intended to show the siblings as people with dreams and personalities rather than simply as patients.

Tributes to Michiel Vandeweert

Vandeweert's family announced his death in a statement obtained by VRT NWS, prompting tributes from across Belgium.

Diepenbeek mayor Rik Kriekels praised Vandeweert's outlook and the way he approached life, saying people could only have 'admiration' for him.

KRC Genk, which Vandeweert supported throughout his life, also paid tribute, describing his courage and positivity as an inspiration and extending its condolences to his sister Amber, parents, family and friends.

Those involved in How To Be Alive: Amber And Michiel also remembered Vandeweert's impact, saying: 'Michiel leaves a deep impression and an indelible memory with everyone who knew him or followed his story.'

Vandeweert is survived by his parents and Amber, who continues to raise awareness of progeria in Belgium.

Farewell services for Vandeweert will be held on Sunday, 16 August, at Reweghs-Pipeleers funeral home in Diepenbeek, followed by a public farewell at KRC Genk's Cegeka Arena on Monday, 17 August.