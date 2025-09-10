Cassandra 'Cassie' Donegan has been officially crowned Miss America 2026 at the Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando on 7 September, making her the 98th woman to hold the title. Representing New York, she triumphed over 52 other contestants from every state, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. The moment was emotional as last year's winner, Abbie Stockard of Alabama, placed the crown on her head. Cassie shared her gratitude with tears and a bright smile, saying she was 'honoured to represent an organisation that champions scholarship, creativity and service. Runners-up included representatives from Texas, California and Florida. Cassie's poise, talent and heartfelt answers sealed her victory.

Cassie hails originally from Smithfield, Virginia, where she grew up singing on a small church stage before moving on to prestigious performances across the country. A Belmont University graduate in musical theatre, she later moved to New York City to pursue her career. Now 28, she is also a vocal advocate for arts education and has served as COO of Southern Sitter LLC. Cassie faced some criticism online regarding her makeup. Responding with grace during the final round, she admitted no one is everyone's favourite but stressed the importance of focusing on positivity and authentic self-expression. Currently single, she has described herself as 'a goofball who loves fully and unconditionally'.

Cassie Donegan's Miss America journey reflects determination, talent and authenticity. Despite challenges and public scrutiny, she carries her crown with humility and a strong sense of purpose. Her story is not just about winning a title, but also about inspiring others to embrace their individuality, pursue their dreams and celebrate the beauty of staying true to themselves.