Comedian and Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan has reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Taia Tulher, ahead of the birth of their first child together. The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, is said to be living together in London and quietly celebrating their engagement with close friends. Mo's proposal reportedly went 'the full nine yards', but he kept the news private, likely due to the recent media attention around his son, Rudy, born in January 2024, with ex Selina Christoforou. Mo previously dated Hollyoaks actress Sophie Wise for four years and later joined celeb dating app Raya, making this engagement a significant new chapter in his personal life. While there are no immediate wedding plans, the couple are focused on starting their family and enjoying the excitement of parenthood.

Taia Tulher, 28, is a London-based model and wellness influencer who has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, where she can be found under the handle @taiatulher. Born and raised in London, Taia has built a name for herself in fashion and lifestyle circles, balancing professional work with her growing family life. She has maintained a relatively private personal life, with little public information about past relationships, making her partnership with Mo one of her most high-profile connections to date. Her presence online highlights her modelling career, wellness initiatives and preparations for motherhood.

The engagement marks a new beginning for Mo and Taia, combining love, family and excitement amid past controversies. As they prepare for their baby, the couple are prioritising family life and keeping celebrations intimate. Fans are eagerly following their journey, anticipating the arrival of their child while celebrating this private, joyous milestone.