After years of speculation, Pixar has officially released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5, and it's packed with surprises, nostalgia, and emotional callbacks that have fans asking one important question: how is Woody back?

The short clip brings together familiar faces like Bonnie, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, Forky, and Bullseye, while introducing a new, tech-inspired character, a frog-faced tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee. Set to the haunting strains of INXS's 'Never Tear Us Apart,' the trailer's tone balances humour and melancholy, reflecting the franchise's continued evolution toward deeper, contemporary and more reflective storytelling.

Woody's Return and Andy's Presence Explained

Perhaps the biggest shock for fans is seeing Woody back in Bonnie's room, after Toy Story 4 ended with his heartfelt farewell to Buzz and the other toys. That movie seemed to close his story for good. Woody had chosen to stay with Bo Peep at the fair, helping lost toys find their purpose.

In Toy Story 5, however, Woody's return appears to be more symbolic than permanent. The trailer subtly links his comeback to Jesse's leadership crisis and Bonnie's growing attachment to her new gadget, Lilypad.

Rather than undoing his goodbye, Woody's comeback seems to build on his growth, showing him as a figure returning not out of nostalgia, but out of purpose to restore balance when the essence of play itself is threatened.

Lilypad: The New 'Toy' That Isn't a Toy

The newest addition to Bonnie's collection, Lilypad, represents the digital age's encroachment on childhood imagination. The sleek, AI-powered tablet captures Bonnie's full attention, leaving her traditional toys neglected.

Assuming Pixar is introducing Lilypad not as a villain, but rather as a metaphor for the modern playtime shaped by screens and technology. The trailer shows the toys reacting with fear and confusion as Bonnie interacts more with Lilypad than with them, prompting debate among the group.

Some, led by Jesse, want to fight for Bonnie's attention, while others think they must adapt to the new era. This internal conflict appears to be the driving force behind much of the film's emotional core.

The trailer poses the question: 'Is the age of toys over?' suggesting an existential struggle for the characters we've grown up with.

Easter Eggs and Hidden References in the Trailer

True to Pixar form, the teaser is filled with subtle nods to earlier films and studio lore.

Here are some of the most discussed details spotted by viewers:

Bo Peep's Lamp Absence: Woody's love interest, with whom he left Bonnie's place and other toys in the ending of Toy Story 4, seems to be missing in the teaser. But fans are hoping for her return as well?

Forky and Knifey: The duo return after their brief appearance in Toy Story 4's post-credits scene, representing the next generation of 'homemade' toys.

Woody is in Bonnie's room: The most exciting bit was to see Woody, and that too with his buddy Buzz, in Bonnie's room.

Each of these details reinforces Toy Story 5's overarching theme, which is the balance between nostalgia and modernity, and the connection that keeps toys (and the memories they represent) alive in children's hearts.

When The Film is Releasing

Toy Story 5 is set for release on 19 June 2026, marking more than 30 years since the original film transformed animation and storytelling.

If the teaser is any indication, Pixar isn't just revisiting its most beloved world, it's reexamining what it means to stay loyal, to evolve, and to remain a friend in an era where play itself has changed.