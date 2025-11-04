The HUNTR/X singers from the Netflix animated phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters will make their daytime debut on the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual holiday-ushering event, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on 27 November at 8:30 a.m. ET across all time zones, will have the trio of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI sing for the parade's spectators.

This performance further cements the film's impact in modern pop culture, which quickly became the most-watched Netflix title ever after its release.

Diverse Lineup of Performers

This year's bill of performers for the parade is a collection of various world-class artists across multiple genres and generations.

Joining HUNTR/X are the casts of three Broadway productions: Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time and Ragtime.

Also performing at the holiday kickoff are Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Callum Scott, Gavin DeGraw, Drew Baldridge, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Meg Donelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor, and ballet dancer Tiler Peck.

The Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their centennial year, will also join the festivities.

Alongside them are a range of national and international performance groups including the EVIDENCE Dance Company, Native Pride Productions, Circus Vazquez, and A Chorus Line: The Next Generation, led by creative director and original cast member Baayork Lee.

More than 1,200 dancers and cheerleaders will also spark some holiday cheer as part of the Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer.

Meanwhile, this year's marching band roster will have the Panamanian group Banda de Musica La Primavera and other bands from California, Texas, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New York.

New Balloons and Floats

Derpy Tiger and Susie--two characters from KPop Demon Hunters will have a mid-sized balloon and a 'balloonicle' joining the parade.

Four new character balloons will also debut, including Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Mario from Super Mario Brothers, and an onion carriage from Dreamworks Animations' Shrek, carrying eight characters from the film.

On the floats' side, there are six newcomers joining, including another Netflix property Stranger Things with 'Upside Down Invasion', 'The Land of Ice & Wonder' by Holland America Line, 'Brick-tastic Winter Mountain' by The Lego Group, 'Master Chocolatier Ballroom' by Lindt, 'Friends-giving in POPCITY' by Pop Mart, and 'The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator' by Serta.

Producers Remarks

Parade producer Will Cross and Executive Vice President of Live and Events and Specials for NBCUniversal Jen Neal gave their thoughts about the 99th edition of the annual event.

'The most wonderful stories start at the Parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country,' Cross said.

'The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brings families together like nothing else on television and remains a beloved tradition for millions,' Neal said.

'We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Macy's and look forward to working with them to produce a spectacular parade that we know so many people love and cherish.'