President Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social on Saturday showing a map of the Middle East overlaid with the American flag, accompanied by a single caption: 'United States of the Middle East?' No further text or explanation accompanied the post, which rapidly drew thousands of reactions on the platform.

The image landed as negotiators on both sides were reportedly inching toward a ceasefire agreement, raising immediate questions about what Trump intended to signal and to whom. Experts who had been monitoring the talks said the post threatened to complicate an already fragile diplomatic process.

Post Lands as Ceasefire Negotiations Near Critical Stage

The map included America's stars and stripes over Iran, which has been engaged in an ongoing military conflict with the United States and Israel since late February. The post surfaced on the same morning that Trump abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the Bahamas to attend his son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding. In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote that 'circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,' adding that he felt 'it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.'

Nasr wrote on X that 'first he declared he wanted to eradicate Iran's civilisation — now he is declaring that he wants to turn Iran into an American property. It is this kind of grotesque behaviour that undermines diplomacy and unites Iranians in defence of their country.'

'Delicate Diplomacy'

The post drew swift criticism from analysts monitoring the negotiations. Vali Nasr, a professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University, said the post came 'in the middle of delicate diplomacy,' writing on X: 'It is this kind of grotesque behaviour that undermines diplomacy and unites Iranians in defence of their country. In the middle of delicate diplomacy he casts doubts on America's true intentions.'

Despite the furore, Trump told CBS News in a phone interview on the same day that negotiators for both sides were 'getting a lot closer' to finalising an agreement. He said a final agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and would ensure that Iran's enriched uranium would be 'satisfactorily handled.' 'I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,' Trump was quoted as saying.

A Deal Within Reach, But Gaps Remain

Mediators believe they are nearing a deal to extend the US ceasefire with Iran by 60 days and establish a framework for nuclear talks, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the negotiations. The agreement would include a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a commitment to discuss Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, eased sanctions, and the phased unfreezing of Tehran's overseas assets.

First he declared he wanted to eradicate Iran’s civilization now he is declaring that he wants to turn Iran into an American property. It is this kind of grotesque behavior that undermines diplomacy and unites Iranians in defense of their country. In the middle of delicate… pic.twitter.com/YcQl0gYAqi — Vali Nasr (@vali_nasr) May 23, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, said: 'Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done. There is a chance that whether it's later today, tomorrow, and a couple days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved as the president's said, "one way or the other".'

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Iran, meanwhile, said it was finalising a 14-point framework agreement but indicated that significant gaps remained, particularly over its nuclear programme. Trump struck a less upbeat tone in a separate interview with Axios on Saturday, saying it was a 'solid 50/50' chance of a deal being struck, and warned he would 'blow them to kingdom come' if no agreement was reached.

The Truth Social post is not an isolated incident. Earlier on the same day, Trump also posted an image of his likeness looming over Greenland, a territory he has repeatedly stated the United States intends to absorb. The pattern of posts reinforces a broader narrative of American territorial ambition that has unnerved allies and adversaries alike. With ceasefire negotiations at a critical juncture and the Strait of Hormuz blockade still in place, the stakes of each presidential message have rarely been higher.