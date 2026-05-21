A rising Republican candidate in Texas has found himself at the centre of a political firestorm after leaked messages allegedly tied to his personal phone number appeared to show him arranging same-sex hook-ups on Grindr despite publicly condemning homosexuality as 'unbiblical.'

Abraham Enriquez, a congressional hopeful backed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is now battling accusations of hypocrisy after a man claiming to be his former lover released sexually charged texts and alleged details of a secret relationship that reportedly lasted until last year.

Abraham Enriquez's Past Comments

The controversy exploded after old remarks from Enriquez resurfaced online. During a speech discussing his time at a Christian university, the Republican candidate proudly described blocking efforts to establish a pro-LGBTQ student organisation on campus.

Enriquez said he vetoed a proposal that would have supported same-sex couples through student housing initiatives because he believed 'traditional marriage is God-ordained.'

At the time, the comments were applauded by conservative supporters who viewed him as part of a younger generation of hard-line MAGA politicians embracing strict Christian social values.

But critics now say those remarks look dramatically different after the leaked messages surfaced.

The alleged texts, first highlighted by political outlet Current Revolt, contain flirtatious exchanges between Enriquez and a man claiming to have had a romantic and physical relationship with the candidate. The messages reportedly discuss meeting privately, exchanging explicit photographs and intimate encounters.

One exchange allegedly included Enriquez asking whether the man wanted to 'play a bit' while another featured graphic compliments and sexually suggestive language.

Leaked Messages

The man behind the allegations claimed he decided to come forward because he was frustrated by what he described as Enriquez living 'a life of hypocrisy.'

According to the report, the source insisted there was 'nothing wrong' with being gay but argued it became unacceptable when politicians publicly attack LGBTQ communities while allegedly engaging in the same behaviour privately.

Current Revolt claimed it verified that the mobile number linked to the conversations matched Enriquez's personal number and voter registration information.

The source also claimed the relationship was never officially committed but remained romantic and physical before ending roughly a year ago.

The scandal quickly spread across social media where critics accused Enriquez of presenting himself as a conservative Christian family values candidate while allegedly hiding a completely different private life.

Many online commentators focused less on the sexuality allegations themselves and more on what they described as the contradiction between Enriquez's political messaging and the leaked conversations.

Enriquez Denies the Claims as 'Smear'

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Enriquez has strongly denied the allegations and dismissed the controversy as politically motivated.

In a statement responding to the accusations, he described them as a 'last minute smear' orchestrated by opponents connected to Washington insiders and liberal Democrats.

The candidate insisted his local community already knew who he was and accused critics of attempting to damage his campaign ahead of the election.

Rather than directly addressing the leaked texts in detail, Enriquez shifted attention towards his campaign platform, including border security, fighting drug cartels and defending gun rights in West Texas.

Supporters of the candidate have also argued that the allegations remain unproven and that screenshots alone should not be treated as definitive evidence.

Still, the controversy has continued gaining traction online due to claims that the phone number in the messages allegedly matched Enriquez's verified personal details.

Additional Allegations

As the first wave of leaked messages spread online, a second anonymous allegation appeared claiming a Republican congressional candidate visited a man's home seeking a same-sex encounter before allegedly asking about methamphetamine use.

The anonymous poster claimed the candidate admitted struggling with sexual performance unless drugs were involved. The individual also alleged they later recognised the man during a televised political debate.

No independent evidence has publicly confirmed the second allegation, and Enriquez has not directly responded to it.

Even so, the claims intensified scrutiny surrounding the Texas race and added another layer of controversy to the growing scandal.

Political observers say the situation highlights an ongoing issue within parts of conservative politics where public anti-LGBTQ rhetoric sometimes clashes with private behaviour allegations involving politicians and activists.

Enriquez remains in the race and continues denying wrongdoing. But with the leaked messages spreading rapidly online and critics questioning his credibility, the controversy threatens to overshadow his campaign at a critical moment in the Texas primary battle.