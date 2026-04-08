US President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against journalists who first reported details of a downed US fighter jet and the subsequent rescue operation, escalating tensions between the White House and the media.

The incident centres on an F-15 fighter jet that was brought down during the ongoing conflict, leaving two American airmen in hostile territory. While one was recovered quickly, information about the situation, including the status of the second crew member, surfaced in media reports before the mission had fully concluded, per Reuters.

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Trump argued that the early publication of these details could have jeopardised the operation. He suggested that revealing the sensitive information may have alerted opposing forces, potentially putting both the stranded airman and rescue teams at greater risk.

During a press briefing, Trump said, 'These two extraordinary rescues, because it was two, and as you probably know, we didn't talk about the first one for an hour, and then somebody leaked something which will hopefully find that leaker.'

He continued, 'They basically said that 'we have one [airman] and there's somebody missing.' Well, [Iran] didn't know there was somebody missing, didn't know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information,' as reported by People.

Threats Against Journalists and Media Outlets

During his remarks at the press briefing, Trump made clear that his administration would seek to identify the origin of the leak. He warned that the journalist responsible for first publishing the information could face imprisonment if they refused to disclose their source.

'We're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'national security, give [the leaker's information] up or go to jail,' and we know who, and you know who we're talking about,' the president said.

'We have to find that leaker because that's a sick person. Probably didn't realize the extent of how bad it was. I can't imagine that the person did. But we're going to find out. It's national security, and the person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn't say, and that doesn't last long,' he added.

Trump also described the leak in stark terms, portraying it as reckless and harmful to military personnel. He argued that the disclosure risked lives and undermined operational secrecy during a critical rescue effort, according to ABC7News.

Complex Military Operations

The controversy unfolded alongside details of a complex military operation to recover the aircrew. According to official accounts, US forces mounted an extensive effort involving multiple aircraft and coordinated tactics to extract the personnel from Iranian territory.

Despite the risks, both crew members were eventually brought to safety. The operation has been described as a significant military success, though it has drawn scrutiny over how much information was publicly disclosed during and after the mission.

Trump's warning to journalists raises questions about press freedom as US rescue missions face heightened scrutiny. The administration says secrecy is vital to protect airmen during sensitive operations.

The specific journalist or news organisation that Trump targeted was not publicly identified. In the hours following the operation, multiple outlets, including CBS News, Axios, and The New York Times, published updates on the first airman's recovery.