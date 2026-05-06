A US Secret Service agent assigned to a presidential security detail has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating near hotel guests in Miami.

John Spillman, 33, was arrested just after midnight on Monday at a DoubleTree hotel near Miami International Airport. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, he 'committed the offence of indecent exposure' during an encounter that left several guests shaken.

They told deputies they were in the hotel lobby when Spillman began following them in a way described as menacing. That pursuit did not end there. The same group later reported seeing him outside their room, where he was allegedly 'masturbating next to their hotel room.'

One guest said they immediately retreated inside because they feared for their lives. It is a stark detail, and one that reframes the incident as more than a breach of public decency.

Hotel security staff were alerted and went to the sixth floor, where they said they found Spillman with his trousers lowered. He was detained before being handed over to law enforcement officers.

A Role That Carries Expectations

Spillman is based in Washington, DC, and had been working in South Florida as part of a perimeter screening team linked to President Donald Trump's visit for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship. His assignment had ended on Sunday, a day before the arrest. Officials confirmed he was off duty.

Even so, the separation between professional duty and personal conduct does not shield the agency from scrutiny. The Secret Service is built on an expectation of constant judgement, not selective professionalism.

Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley said the 'alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.' Spillman has been placed on administrative leave while both criminal proceedings and an internal investigation unfold.

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Court Proceedings And Next Steps

Spillman appeared in bond court on Monday, where a judge set bail at $1,000. By Tuesday morning, he had posted bond and was expected to be released.

The legal case will now proceed through the Florida courts. At the same time, the Secret Service will conduct its own review, a process that often carries consequences independent of criminal findings. Administrative leave is only the first step. Dismissal remains a possibility depending on the outcome.

There is also a wider institutional backdrop that cannot be overlooked. The agency has faced other recent allegations involving misconduct, including claims of unlawful surveillance by a trainee and a separate case involving the unauthorised disclosure of sensitive information. Each incident may differ in substance, yet collectively they erode the perception of an organisation defined by control and discretion.

An Incident That Resonates Beyond One Arrest

Two separate incidents involving individuals linked to the Secret Service have drawn scrutiny in 2026. In April, trainee Joel Lara Canvasser was arrested on felony eavesdropping charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a roommate's room at a training academy.

Earlier, in January, William D. DeFoor was charged with damaging protected property after reportedly using a hammer to smash windows at the home of JD Vance and a Secret Service vehicle. Authorities are pursuing both cases separately.

Spillman's future remains uncertain, suspended between a criminal charge and an internal process that will determine whether he can continue in a role built on credibility. The outcome will matter, not only for him, but for an agency that cannot afford repeated lapses in judgment to define it.